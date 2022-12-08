Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Here's what is happening in Hamirpur district

In Sujanpur assembly constituency, the Congress has given ticket to Rajinder Singh Rana while the BJP gave ticket to Captain Ranjit Singh. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Anil Rana. In 2017, Congress leader Rajinder Rana defeated BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022.

In Hamirpur district, there are a total of five assembly seats inthe hill state. In the 2022 assembly elections, this district went to polls on November 12 and the fate of all the candidates will be aanounced today.

In 2022, Barsar assembly constituency witnessed Congress nominating Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while the BJP gave ticket to Maya Sharma. The Aam Aadmi Party had made Gulshan Soni its candidate. With respect to the 2017 assembly election results, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of INC defeated Baldev Sharma of the BJP.

In Bhoranj assembly constituency, Congress is fielding Suresh Kumar while the BJP is fielding Dr. Anil Dhiman. On the other hand, Rajni Kaushal entered the fray from the Aam Aadmi Party. In 2017 assembly elections, Kamlesh Kumari of the BJP defeated Suresh Kumar of Congress in this seat.

In Hamirpur assembly constituency, the Congress has given ticket to Dr. Pushpinder Verma while the BJP has fielded Narendra Thakur and the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Sushil Kumar Saroch. In 2017, BJP's Narinder Thakur won from this constituency.

This time, BJP fielded Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun assembly seat while Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is contesting on a Congress ticket and Shanky Thukral on Aam Aadmi Party ticket. In the 2017 assembly elections, Nadaun seat was won by Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu of INC.

In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.