Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Here's what is happening in Hamirpur district

    In Sujanpur assembly constituency, the Congress has given ticket to Rajinder Singh Rana while the BJP gave ticket to Captain Ranjit Singh. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Anil Rana. In 2017, Congress leader Rajinder Rana defeated BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal.

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates who is winning from Hamirpur district AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 8:09 AM IST

    Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of five assembly seats and the fate of the candidates of this district will be announced soon.

    In Hamirpur district, there are a total of five assembly seats inthe hill state. In the 2022 assembly elections, this district went to polls on November 12 and the fate of all the candidates will be aanounced today.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will BJP come back to power in hill state?

    In 2022, Barsar assembly constituency witnessed Congress nominating Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while the BJP gave ticket to Maya Sharma. The Aam Aadmi Party had made Gulshan Soni its candidate. With respect to the 2017 assembly election results, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of INC defeated Baldev Sharma of the BJP.

    In Bhoranj assembly constituency, Congress is fielding Suresh Kumar while the BJP is fielding Dr. Anil Dhiman. On the other hand, Rajni Kaushal entered the fray from the Aam Aadmi Party. In 2017 assembly elections, Kamlesh Kumari of the BJP defeated Suresh Kumar of Congress in this seat.

    In Hamirpur assembly constituency, the Congress has given ticket to Dr. Pushpinder Verma while the BJP has fielded Narendra Thakur and the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Sushil Kumar Saroch. In 2017, BJP's Narinder Thakur won from this constituency.

    Also read: Congress to move winning Himachal MLAs to resort if mandate is split?

    This time, BJP fielded Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun assembly seat while Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is contesting on a Congress ticket and Shanky Thukral on Aam Aadmi Party ticket. In the 2017 assembly elections, Nadaun seat was won by Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu of INC.

    In Sujanpur assembly constituency, the Congress has given ticket to Rajinder Singh Rana while the BJP gave ticket to Captain Ranjit Singh. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Anil Rana. In 2017, Congress leader Rajinder Rana defeated BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal.

    In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 8:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates congress bjp aap

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will BJP come back to power in hill state?

    Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022 Live updates will saffron party capture all seats gcw

    Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022 Live: Will BJP capture all 16 seats unlike 2017?

    Gujarat Election Ahmedabad Result 2022 Live updates who will win ahmedabad district gcw

    Gujarat Election Ahmedabad Result 2022 Live: Who is winning in Ahmedabad district?

    Gujarat Election Porbandar Result 2022 Live updates who is winning from Porbandar district gcw

    Gujarat Election Porbandar Result 2022 Live: Who will win this district?

    Himachal Election 2022: Congress to move winning MLAs to resort if mandate is split Sources

    Congress to move winning Himachal MLAs to resort if mandate is split?

    Recent Stories

    football isl 2022-23 breaking losing streak on jamshedpur fc mind as atk mohun bagan focus on surge to the top snt

    ISL 2022-23: Breaking losing streak on Jamshedpur FC’s mind as ATK Mohun Bagan focus on surge to the top

    himachal pradesh election result 2022 live updates congress bjp aap

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will BJP come back to power in hill state?

    Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022 Live updates will saffron party capture all seats gcw

    Gujarat Election Surat Result 2022 Live: Will BJP capture all 16 seats unlike 2017?

    Gujarat Election Ahmedabad Result 2022 Live updates who will win ahmedabad district gcw

    Gujarat Election Ahmedabad Result 2022 Live: Who is winning in Ahmedabad district?

    Gujarat Election Porbandar Result 2022 Live updates who is winning from Porbandar district gcw

    Gujarat Election Porbandar Result 2022 Live: Who will win this district?

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon