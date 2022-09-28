Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

    During the occasion, Mahajan hit out at the Congress and said, "The Congress is now directionless in the state, there is no leader, no vision and no workers at the grassroots. There is only family fiefdom. There is a section that is indulging in the sale of tickets. Being at the helm of affairs, I could see what’s happening," he said.

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh Harsh Mahajan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is the working president of the state unit of the party and joined in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal and national general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

    Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said, "Mahajan has served in various capacities in the Congress for over 45 years, he has had a clean image, been with the Youth congress and was later the chief whip in the assembly. He has contributed to the development of HP."

    Also read: PFI ban: Centre issues 'takedown' orders for websites, social media accounts; check details

    "He decided to leave the Congress because he’s inspired to join in the development works led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wants to join the BJP to work for the people of HP. And HP, like Uttarakhand is set to make history, the BJP is all set to return to power there," he said.

    Meanwhile, during the occasion, Mahajan hit out at the Congress and said, "The Congress is now directionless in the state, there is no leader, no vision and no workers at the grassroots. There is only family fiefdom. There is a section that is indulging in the sale of tickets. Being at the helm of affairs, I could see what’s happening," he said.

    Also read: PFI banned: What is PFI, and why are NIA and ED radar on hot pursuit?

    Mahajan had been with the party since 1972. He is the son of former Himachal Vidhan Sabha speaker and ex-Cabinet minister Des Raj Mahajan and was also president of the party's youth wing between 1986 and 1995.

    Mahajan was first elected in 1993. He was parliamentary secretary from 1994 to 1998 and was Cabinet minister in the animal husbandry department. He was appointed working president of Himachal Congress in May this year.

    The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal with more leaders expected to leave.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia AJR

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia

    PFI ban: Centre issues 'takedown' orders for websites, social media accounts; check details AJR

    PFI ban: Centre issues 'takedown' orders for websites, social media accounts; check details

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence - adt

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence

    PFI banned: What is PFI, and why are NIA and ED radar on hot pursuit? - adt

    PFI banned: What is PFI, and why are NIA and ED radar on hot pursuit?

    Recent Stories

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina against jamaica snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina

    Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu; Indira Devi's funeral in Hyderabad RBA

    Indira Devi Demise: Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu

    football UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: Victory is the best antidote for any depression - Luis Enrique after Spain trumps Portugal-ayh

    UNL: 'Victory is the best antidote for any depression' - Enrique after Spain trumps Portugal

    iPhone 14 Pro users face another issue iPhone restarts while charging report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro users face another issue, report iPhone restarts while charging

    Recent Videos

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; Police suspect prank

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Working on getting better at defending targets - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produces royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produce royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants

    Video Icon
    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon