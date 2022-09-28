Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

During the occasion, Mahajan hit out at the Congress and said, "The Congress is now directionless in the state, there is no leader, no vision and no workers at the grassroots. There is only family fiefdom. There is a section that is indulging in the sale of tickets. Being at the helm of affairs, I could see what’s happening," he said.

Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh Harsh Mahajan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is the working president of the state unit of the party and joined in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal and national general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said, "Mahajan has served in various capacities in the Congress for over 45 years, he has had a clean image, been with the Youth congress and was later the chief whip in the assembly. He has contributed to the development of HP."

"He decided to leave the Congress because he’s inspired to join in the development works led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wants to join the BJP to work for the people of HP. And HP, like Uttarakhand is set to make history, the BJP is all set to return to power there," he said.

Meanwhile, during the occasion, Mahajan hit out at the Congress and said, "The Congress is now directionless in the state, there is no leader, no vision and no workers at the grassroots. There is only family fiefdom. There is a section that is indulging in the sale of tickets. Being at the helm of affairs, I could see what’s happening," he said.

Mahajan had been with the party since 1972. He is the son of former Himachal Vidhan Sabha speaker and ex-Cabinet minister Des Raj Mahajan and was also president of the party's youth wing between 1986 and 1995.

Mahajan was first elected in 1993. He was parliamentary secretary from 1994 to 1998 and was Cabinet minister in the animal husbandry department. He was appointed working president of Himachal Congress in May this year.

The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal with more leaders expected to leave.