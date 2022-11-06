Congress alleges PM Modi of 'misusing power'; cites video of him 'pressuring' rebel BJP not to contest in HP

Slamming the BJP-led government over the state of the economy, Singhvi said one of the issues which should be priority number one for the prime minister, the ruling party and the government is rising inflation.

The Congress on Sunday (November 6) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "pressuring" a rebel BJP leader against contesting the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls and alleged he is "misusing his power" to influence free and fair elections.

Speaking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited a viral video on social media platforms, claiming that in it Modi's voice is heard in a call with BJP rebel Kripal Parmar.

Singhvi also alleged that PM Modi was "pressuring" and "emotionally blackmailing" the leader over the phone not to contest as an Independent from Kangra district's Fatehpur seat.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, he claimed such developments reflect that the prime minister has got a "problematic priority list which is inverted and distorted".

"Not governance, but electioneering is the favourite job of the BJP government and its chief executive," Singhvi said. "The prime minister is misusing his power to influence free and fair elections. This would be clear electoral malpractice if not a corrupt electoral practice," he said referring to the video.

"The BJP is losing ground in Himachal Pradesh and is going to be defeated. Such actions and words reflect its fear, frustration and insecurity," he said.

Instead of controlling the "devastating" economy and ensuring good governance, on Saturday, PM Modi visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar and met its chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, as the Dera has got a significant influence in Himachal Pradesh.

Slamming the BJP-led government over the state of the economy, Singhvi said one of the issues which should be priority number one for the prime minister, the ruling party and the government is rising inflation.

This September, inflation figures for cereals and products were the highest since September 2013, he said, adding this was coupled with a decline in manufacturing, which contracted by 0.7 per cent.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the rural unemployment rate stood at 8.04 per cent in October as against 5.84 per cent in September while urban unemployment fell to 7.21 per cent compared to 7.7 per cent in September, he pointed out.

(With inputs from PTI)