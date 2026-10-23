Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a 5% DA hike and a Rs 10,000 bonus for Class-IV employees ahead of Diwali, aiming for long-term state prosperity and a drug-free Himachal through ongoing fiscal discipline and social initiatives.

Himachal Pradesh CM Announces DA Hike and Employee Benefits

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a 5 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) instalment for state government employees ahead of Diwali, along with an additional payment of Rs 10,000 for Class-IV employees. Addressing the state's financial situation, CM Sukhu said the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) had raised concerns over the payment of salaries and pensions. However, he maintained that the government was moving towards self-reliance through fiscal discipline and financial prudence. "When the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was discontinued, many feared that salaries and pensions would also stop. Had our RDG not been cut by 10,000 crore rupees, we would have already achieved our goal of self-reliance, " the Chief Minister told ANI.

Expressing confidence in the state's future, he said Himachal Pradesh would become one of the country's most prosperous states by 2032. "Nevertheless, I am confident that by 2032, we will transform this state into one of the most prosperous and affluent in the country. By 2030, Himachal Pradesh will be the number one state in India in terms of education and healthcare," he added. Announcing the DA instalment and the additional payment for Class-IV employees, Sukhu said the government was continuing its efforts to provide relief to employees. "Just today, I have released a 5 per cent instalment of the DA for government employees, and I have also announced an additional payment of 10,000 rupees for Class-IV employees," he said.

Employee Response to Financial Relief

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Employees Leader Sanjeev Sharma welcomed the announcement, saying the 5 per cent DA increase included a 4 per cent instalment effective from January 1, 2024, and a previously pending 1 per cent. Sharma said the revised DA would be reflected in the October salary, payable in November, bringing relief to government employees ahead of Diwali. "Given the current circumstances, specifically the state government's financial situation, the Chief Minister has granted us a 5% DA. This includes 4% effective from January 1, 2024, along with the 1% that was previously pending. Most importantly, he announced today that this DA will be reflected in the salary for October (paid in November). Undoubtedly, this ensures that Diwali will be truly wonderful for the state's employees and officers. Employees across the entire state will surely be very happy about this," he said.

Initiatives for a Drug-Free and Green Himachal

Separately, CM Sukhu launched the 'Green Warriors' T-shirt for the upcoming Manali Marathon, which aims to raise awareness about drug abuse and environmental degradation. The Chief Minister said the state government had launched a campaign against 'Chitta' and that young people and panchayats were joining the initiative. "Our government has launched a campaign against 'Chitta'. This movement is already underway, and today, our youth and various panchayats are joining the fight—both for a 'Green Environment' and against the menace of Chitta," Sukhu said. He added that the marathon was part of the government's efforts to make the state free from the drug menace. "We have initiated a marathon in Manali as part of this effort, aimed at making Himachal Pradesh free from Chitta," he added. (ANI)