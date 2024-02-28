Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu resigns amid political turmoil: Report

Sources reveal that the Congress, aiming to salvage its government in Himachal, urged CM Sukhu to step down. This strategic move follows the reports of six Congress MLAs voting in favor of the BJP candidate during the recent Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Amid the ongoing political unrest in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday (February 28) tendered his resignation as reported by Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Jairam Thakur. This development comes to light in the backdrop of mounting demands from several Congress MLAs for CM Sukhu's resignation.

Sources reveal that the Congress, aiming to salvage its government in Himachal, urged CM Sukhu to step down. This strategic move follows the reports of six Congress MLAs voting in favor of the BJP candidate during the recent Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Himachal Pradesh: Tension escalates as 15 BJP MLAs expelled over alleged misconduct

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took swift action by appointing senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar to engage with the dissatisfied MLAs. These MLAs reportedly expressed discontent with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership style and sought his replacement.

Former Haryana chief minister Hooda and Karnataka deputy chief minister Shivakumar are set to arrive in Shimla today to assess the situation. The Congress government in the state is grappling with an existential crisis as internal dissent threatens its stability.

Simultaneously, in a dramatic turn of events, the Assembly Speaker of Himachal Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, took stringent action by suspending 15 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The suspension, including prominent figures such as Jai Ram Thakur and Vipin Parmar, stemmed from allegations of creating chaos in the Speaker's chamber.

Chinese rockets in Tamil Nadu govt advertisement sparks outrage

State Parliamentary party affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan played a pivotal role in moving a proposal to expel the BJP MLAs from the house. The ensuing protest by the opposition members led to the adjournment of the Assembly session until noon. The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh remains tense, with the resignation of the Chief Minister adding a new layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.