Himachal Pradesh ranked 3rd among hilly and North-Eastern states in NITI Aayog's 'Investment Friendliness Index 2026'. CM Sukhu lauded the achievement, citing the government's focus on the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) for success.

The Himachal government's commitment and diligent efforts towards enhancing the state's investment ecosystem have been well acknowledged in the latest 'Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026' released by the NITI Aayog, as per the release. Himachal Pradesh secured 3rd position among hilly and North-Eastern states and in the 'Frontrunner' category. The position attained reflects sustained efforts of the state government towards improving the ease of doing business and strengthening investor confidence through various policy tools.

CM Applauds 'Reform-Oriented Approach'

Expressing pleasure on this remarkable position, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said, "Our government has consistently focused on BRAP (Business Reforms Action Plan), thereby enhancing ease of doing business. The state's top ranking reflects the success of our reform-oriented approach and commitment towards creating a transparent, efficient and investor-friendly ecosystem."

Key Strengths and Pillar-wise Performance

The state's top ranking in key pillars demonstrates the strong foundation for sustainable industrial development and employment generation. Investment Friendliness Index 2026 specifically acknowledged the state's strengths in human resources, women workforce participation, institutional effectiveness, regulatory environment and investor-friendly governance framework, which contribute substantially to the state's investment attractiveness.

Excellence in Infrastructure and Resources

Himachal Pradesh secured first rank in the Infrastructure Pillar, reflecting strong performance in logistics, digital connectivity, power infrastructure and industrial facilitation. Also, first rank in the Resources Pillar, driven by high labour force participation, strong human resource indicators and one of the highest women workforce participation rates in the country.

Strong Performance in Governance and Business Climate

The release further stated that, in the Regulatory Ease Pillar, it ranked fourth, indicating a conducive business environment, investor facilitation mechanisms and for the Institutional Environment Pillar, supported by low cybercrime incidence, effective grievance redressal systems and a stable regulatory environment. In the Business Climate Pillar, it ranked 5th, highlighting the success of ongoing reforms.

Commitment to Future Growth

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that this achievement acknowledges the state government's efforts towards strengthening the investment ecosystem. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state would continue efforts to promote industrial growth, attract investments and create employment opportunities across Himachal Pradesh.

Streamlined Services and Ongoing Reforms

Principal Secretary (Industries) M. Sudha Devi stated that the state has been classified in the 'Top Achievers' category for its exemplary performance in construction permit enablers, healthcare sector reforms and services sector reforms. State Single Window System currently provides 180 services across 30 departments, ensuring streamlined and efficient service delivery for investors and enterprises. She said the Industries Department would continue to work towards further improving the state's competitiveness and enhancing investor confidence through progressive reforms and stakeholder-centric governance. (ANI)