The Himachal Pradesh government appointed 202 individuals on compassionate grounds in various departments. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu termed it a New Year gift, stating his government was restoring dignity to families awaiting these jobs.

Compassionate Appointments as 'New Year Gift'

The Himachal Pradesh Government provided jobs to as many as 202 individuals awaiting appointments on compassionate grounds. As many as 127 class III and class IV workers were appointed in the Education department as JOA (IT) and multi-task workers. Besides, 74 individuals were appointed in the Home department (viz., 70 as JOA (IT) and four class IV) and one in the Prosecution department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Terming it as the New Year gift, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that for a long time, those awaiting appointment on compassionate grounds were ignored during the previous BJP government's regime, adding that the rightful claims of the families seeking employment on compassionate grounds were overlooked, leaving many in the state of prolonged uncertainty. He said that the present government, after sensing their plight, had now given them appointments so that they could lead a respectable life and had taken decisive action to provide them relief. CM Sukhu said that our government was dedicated to restoring dignity and providing the security these families were promised so that they may not suffer.

Cabinet Approves Further Recruitments

Meanwhile, Sukhu, on Tuesday, chaired the State Cabinet meeting and decided to fill up 53 posts of Assistant Professors and 121 posts of different categories in all the medical colleges of the State to strengthen the health sector. It also gave a nod to pay incentives at 20% of basic pay for the faculty doctors who have acquired the qualification of Doctor of Medicine (DoM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh). These posts include teaching and non-teaching faculties and paramedical staff. In addition, the Cabinet approved the creation of 600 posts of Assistant Staff Nurses through the HP Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, under the Assistant Staff Nursing Policy. It was also approved to fill 40 vacant posts of job trainees and Junior Engineers (Civil) in Jal Shakti Vibhag and 10 posts of block development officer in the Department of Rural Development through direct recruitment. (ANI)