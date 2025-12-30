Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the state's 2026 calendars, with one based on ambitious welfare schemes and another on the 'Chitta Mukt Himachal' theme. The calendars were brought out by the Printing and Stationery Department.

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the State government calendars-2026 here on Tuesday, which have the pictures of various ambitious welfare and development schemes of the State Government, and another calendar is based on the theme of 'Chitta Mukt Himachal', said the release.

The Printing and Stationery Department, Himachal Pradesh, has brought out the calendars. The Chief Minister also released a calendar of H.P. Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board on the occasion. Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, MLA Sanjay Awasthy, Chairman H.P. Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Nardev Kanwar, Chairman Woolfed Manoj Kumar, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Secretary Priyanka Basu, Controller, Printing and Stationery Department Prabha Rajiv and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Transformative Vision for Industrial Landscape

Meanwhile, on Monday, CM Sukhu detailed a transformative vision for Himachal Pradesh's industrial landscape, highlighting the success of the 'Industry through Invitation' initiative. According to an official release, under this "proactive" outreach strategy, the state has successfully positioned itself as a premier destination for high-tech, sustainable and rural-based industries.

Investment and Project Approvals

"Our government is not merely waiting for investment; we are inviting it with a clear roadmap," said Chief Minister Sukhu, as per the release. "By engaging with global markets in Dubai and Japan, and with domestic hubs like Mumbai, we have secured memoranda of commitment totalling over Rs. 5,000 crore in the last three years, he said.

The present state government have approved 683 industrial projects worth Rs. 14,000 crore, which are set to generate employment for approximately 32,000 of our youth," he said.

Diversification and Sustainable Economy

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state is diversifying beyond traditional sectors. The state government is establishing the necessary infrastructure to support eco-friendly transport and empower MSMEs and Startups.

The Chief Minister said that Strategic focus was being placed on green energy & green hydrogen to attract investors and lead the transition toward a sustainable economy. (ANI)