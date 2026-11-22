Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says the Congress will decide its stance on the delimitation bill, prioritizing hill state interests, while advocating for tourism growth and defending improvements in health and education sectors.

Himachal CM Addresses Delimitation Bill and State Tourism Strategy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the Congress party would decide its stand on the proposed delimitation exercise, adding that the interests of smaller hill states must be taken into consideration while framing any legislation.

Speaking to reporters in Dharamshala, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh was a small hill state, and the implications of the proposed delimitation bill for mountainous states would become clear only after the government presents it. "This will be decided by our party. Whatever the party decides, all of us will have to accept it. Himachal Pradesh is a small state, and what kind of provisions they bring in the bill for hill states will become clear only when the delimitation bill is presented," he said.

On the investment potential of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister stressed the need to promote tourism and hospitality-based industries, keeping the state's ecological sensitivity and geographical conditions in mind. He said only around 10 per cent of the state's geographical area was plain, while the rest comprised different Himalayan zones, including the Shivalik, Middle Himalayas and Greater Himalayas.

"Industries have now become consumer-driven. Around 35 per cent of pharmaceutical production takes place in Baddi. Earlier, we used to receive around Rs 4,000 crore through VAT and excise, which was subsequently compensated through GST compensation. But now, as production-driven industries are not coming to the state, we need to bring in hospitality-sector industries and promote tourism," Sukhu said.

He added that tourism and hospitality could generate better GST revenue while remaining compatible with Himachal Pradesh's climatic and ecological conditions.

Taking a dig at the BJP opposition, Sukhu accused it of failing to raise constructive issues and said the opposition should also have the patience to listen to the government's response. "The opposition should raise issues, and it is our responsibility to respond to them. But their ability to listen to answers has weakened. They should listen to our response; it is possible that our answer may be wrong, and they can correct us," he said.

The Chief Minister also defended his government's performance in the education and health sectors, citing improvements in rankings, student enrolment and healthcare infrastructure. He claimed that Himachal Pradesh's ranking in education had improved from 21st position in 2021, during the previous BJP government, to fifth position now. He also said student enrolment had increased by 24,000. In the health sector, Sukhu claimed that the proportion of functional healthcare personnel had increased from 35 per cent to 70 per cent. He alleged that several medical facilities, including MRI and X-ray machines, were around 19 years old when his government took charge. He accused the previous BJP government of misleading people over the condition of public healthcare facilities.