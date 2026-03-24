The Himachal Pradesh BJP has slammed the Congress government's budget, calling it "anti-people" for its excessive tax burden and failure to curb inflation. The party accused the government of breaking poll promises and increasing financial strain.

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government, alleging that its latest budget has imposed an excessive tax burden on the public and failed to provide relief amid rising inflation.

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Addressing reporters in Shimla on Tuesday, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal termed the budget "anti-people and destructive," accusing the government of going back on its pre-poll promises made during the 2022 Assembly elections.

He said the Congress government, instead of fulfilling its "guarantees," has pushed the people of the state under financial strain through increased taxation and rising prices of essential commodities and services. "The government has crushed the people of Himachal under inflation. Rather than offering relief, it has imposed a series of taxes on the public," Bindal said.

BJP Details Financial Burdens on Public

Highlighting the increase in fuel prices, he said the tax on diesel has been raised from Rs 10.40 per litre to Rs 15.40 per litre, calling it a direct burden on farmers, orchardists, labourers, traders and the common consumer.

Bindal further alleged that over the past 40 months, the state government has collected nearly Rs 4,000 crore from the public through various taxes and is now planning to raise an additional Rs 2,000 crore through fresh levies. He also accused the government of increasing the prices of key services and commodities, including electricity, water, ration items, stamp duty and cement. According to him, stamp duty has been increased by up to 500 per cent, while cement prices have risen by nearly Rs 100 per bag.

Budget Criticized as Lacking Vision

Describing the budget as lacking direction, Bindal said it was "a bundle of announcements with no clear roadmap" and claimed that it largely mirrors Central government schemes without presenting an independent vision for the state.

Warning of Increased Smuggling

He also cautioned that higher fuel prices in Himachal Pradesh compared to neighbouring states could encourage smuggling activities and strengthen illegal networks, potentially leading to law and order challenges. (ANI)