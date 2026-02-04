Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh announce a mass movement against the proposed zero import tariff on US apples. Leaders warn the move will devastate the hill state's apple-based economy by allowing cheap, subsidized American apples to flood the market.

Farmers Warn of 'Devastating' Impact

Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have announced plans for a mass movement against the proposed "zero import tariff" on apples from the United States, warning that the move could devastate the hill state's apple-based economy. Farmer leaders have sought the support of the Himachal Pradesh government, calling the India-US trade deal anti-farmer and harmful to horticulture-dependent regions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Former MLA and senior farmers' leader Rakesh Singha, speaking to ANI, cautioned that duty-free imports of heavily subsidised American apples would severely impact local growers, particularly those who have invested crores of rupees in modern orchards. "The impact of this policy will be very deep. American apple farming is backed by massive subsidies and corporate players like Walmart and Cargill. Our farmers do not get even a fraction of that support. If zero-tariff apples enter India, it will destroy apple orchards here. This storm has already reached our fields, and it will uproot everything," Singha said.

He alleged that the move was politically motivated and aimed at punishing Himachal Pradesh for setting its own policy agenda, including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). "This is not just about apples. This is about breaking the backbone of Himachal's economy. This fight is for the people of Himachal Pradesh, and we will stop this through a united movement," he added.

Wider Impact on Hill States' Economies

Meanwhile, Sanjay Chauhan, President of the Himachal Pradesh Apple Farmers Association, said the India-US trade deal would "tear apart" the apple economy of hill states. "The trade deal between India and the United States has created serious controversy. If apples from the US are allowed to enter India at zero tariff, farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir and Uttarakhand--more than 15 lakh families will suffer massive losses," Chauhan said.

He demanded that the Modi government place the full details of the deal before Parliament and hold a comprehensive discussion. "This deal affects agriculture, trade and manufacturing. The government has already reduced apple import duties earlier. Zero tariff will be disastrous. This is an attack on India's federal structure and on financially weak hill states," he said.

Chauhan also linked the issue to the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and GST compensation, saying the Centre had gradually withdrawn financial support to hill states after 2014. "Himachal Pradesh has already lost around ₹48,000 crore in revenue support earlier. Ending RDG and GST compensation will push the state deeper into debt. This is a direct economic attack on the people of Himachal," he added, urging the Chief Minister to immediately convene an all-party meeting.

A 'Death Warrant' for Growers

Echoing similar concerns, Harish Chauhan, Convener of the Joint Farmers' Associations in Himachal Pradesh and a progressive apple grower, described the trade agreements as a "death warrant" for apple farmers. "These foreign trade agreements are crushing apple, walnut and almond growers in Himachal, Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Tariffs on apples, walnuts and almonds have been reduced to zero, and even non-tariff barriers are being removed. We have been sacrificed in this deal," he said.

Harish Chauhan pointed out that past data showed a sharp rise in US apple imports whenever tariffs were lowered. "As soon as tariffs are reduced, cheap apples flood the Indian market. Our apple-based economy will collapse. This deal is nothing short of a death warrant for hill farmers," he warned.

He also raised concerns about the possible entry of genetically modified (GM) apples and dairy products through future trade agreements. "The red carpet has been laid for foreign agricultural imports. Slowly, all Indian crops will be sacrificed. We will coordinate with farmer organisations across the country and launch a nationwide movement. This is a question of our livelihood," he said.

State's Economic Backbone at Risk

Apple cultivation is the backbone of Himachal Pradesh's rural economy, supporting nearly 5-6 lakh families directly and indirectly. Along with Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, the hill states account for the majority of India's apple production. Apples contribute thousands of crores of rupees annually to the state economy and generate large-scale seasonal employment.

Farmers argue that unlike countries such as the US, New Zealand and members of the European Union, Indian apple growers receive minimal subsidies, limited scientific support and far lower productivity per hectare, making them vulnerable to cheap imports.

The controversy has emerged following announcements related to an India-US trade understanding, under which US tariffs on Indian goods have been reduced while India is expected to lower or eliminate tariffs on several agricultural products. Farmer groups allege that apples, walnuts and almonds are among the items proposed for zero-duty imports, along with the removal of non-tariff barriers.

Apple growers fear that duty-free imports of subsidised US apples will undercut domestic prices, pushing hill farmers into financial distress and threatening the sustainability of horticulture in mountain states. Before this under Free Trade Agreements India has already reduced import duty to 20% for import of apple and other fruits from Newsland and European Union which was earlier at 50%.

Farmer leaders have warned that if the policy is not reconsidered, Himachal Pradesh will witness a large-scale agitation, with support from farmer organisations across the country. (ANI)