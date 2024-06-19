Bengaluru: Couple orders Xbox controller from Amazon, receives live cobra instead; video goes viral (WATCH)

The snake was stuck to the packaging tape which was a relief for the couple. Naturally, not being able to believe their eyes, the couple shot a video of the package where you can clearly see a small snake trying to escape from the tape.

Many accounts of internet frauds in which victims were tricked into receiving soaps or stones in place of their costly e-commerce site orders have appeared in recent years. But a recent instance involving a Bengaluru couple who purportedly discovered a live cobra inside their Amazon delivery turned out to be a nightmare. The couple, both software engineers, had ordered an Xbox controller but were horrified to see a cobra crawling out of the box.

Additionally, a video of the shipment that shows the reptile attempting to open the box is becoming quite popular online. Fortunately, it was unable to do any damage since it adhered to the packing tape.

The couple ordered an Xbox controller from Amazon a few days ago. Instead of leaving the box outside after it was delivered, the partner gave it to them right away. They were shocked to see a live snake within the box.

“We live on Sarjapur Road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses to the same,” the customer said, as quoted in an India Today report. They also shared that the snake did not harm anyone.

Sharing their grievances, the customer revealed that they were put on hold for over two hours by Amazon’s customer support, leaving them to handle the situation on their own.

The customer stated that the company has not sent any compensation or official apology beyond the refund and formal remark on social media.

Amazon expressed regret and requested the order information for additional inquiry in response to the customer's video that was posted on the microblogging site. “We’re sorry to know about the inconvenience you’ve had with the Amazon order. We’d like to have this checked. Please share the required details, and our team will get back to you soon with an update,” they wrote.

The video has garnered significant attention on the internet, raising concerns about the e-commerce giant's potential to undermine safety standards.

Latest Videos