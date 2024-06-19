Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Couple orders Xbox controller from Amazon, receives live cobra instead; video goes viral (WATCH)

    The snake was stuck to the packaging tape which was a relief for the couple. Naturally, not being able to believe their eyes, the couple shot a video of the package where you can clearly see a small snake trying to escape from the tape. 

    Bengaluru Couple orders Xbox controller from Amazon, receives live cobra instead; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Many accounts of internet frauds in which victims were tricked into receiving soaps or stones in place of their costly e-commerce site orders have appeared in recent years. But a recent instance involving a Bengaluru couple who purportedly discovered a live cobra inside their Amazon delivery turned out to be a nightmare. The couple, both software engineers, had ordered an Xbox controller but were horrified to see a cobra crawling out of the box.

    Additionally, a video of the shipment that shows the reptile attempting to open the box is becoming quite popular online. Fortunately, it was unable to do any damage since it adhered to the packing tape.

    The couple ordered an Xbox controller from Amazon a few days ago. Instead of leaving the box outside after it was delivered, the partner gave it to them right away. They were shocked to see a live snake within the box.

    “We live on Sarjapur Road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses to the same,” the customer said, as quoted in an India Today report. They also shared that the snake did not harm anyone.

    Sharing their grievances, the customer revealed that they were put on hold for over two hours by Amazon’s customer support, leaving them to handle the situation on their own. 

    The customer stated that the company has not sent any compensation or official apology beyond the refund and formal remark on social media. 

    Amazon expressed regret and requested the order information for additional inquiry in response to the customer's video that was posted on the microblogging site. “We’re sorry to know about the inconvenience you’ve had with the Amazon order. We’d like to have this checked. Please share the required details, and our team will get back to you soon with an update,” they wrote.

    The video has garnered significant attention on the internet, raising concerns about the e-commerce giant's potential to undermine safety standards.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-99 June 19 2024: here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-99 June 19 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore

    Kerala: 441 cases of water borne disease diarrhoea vomiting identified in Kochi's DLF flat apartment anr

    Kerala: Over 400 cases of water-borne disease identified in Kochi's DLF apartment

    Chennai SHOCKER! Rajya Sabha MP's daughter runs BMW over man sleeping on footpath, gets bail report gcw

    Chennai SHOCKER! Rajya Sabha MP's daughter runs BMW over man sleeping on footpath, gets bail

    No need to remove Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala CM post despite heavy defeat in Lok Sabha election: CPI binoy viswam anr

    No need to remove Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala CM post despite heavy defeat in LS polls: CPI

    Kerala: 18-year-old Instagram influencer commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; Male friend charged with POCSO, arrested anr

    Kerala: 18-year-old Instagram influencer commits suicide; Male friend charged with POCSO, arrested

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-99 June 19 2024: here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-99 June 19 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore

    Mrs India International Queen 2024 won by Radha Rai and Shruti Dubey

    Mrs India International Queen 2024 won by Radha Rai and Shruti Dubey

    Kerala: 441 cases of water borne disease diarrhoea vomiting identified in Kochi's DLF flat apartment anr

    Kerala: Over 400 cases of water-borne disease identified in Kochi's DLF apartment

    Abhishek Bachchan buys 6 flats in Mumbai for this SHOCKING amount RKK

    Abhishek Bachchan buys 6 flats in Mumbai for this SHOCKING amount

    Chennai SHOCKER! Rajya Sabha MP's daughter runs BMW over man sleeping on footpath, gets bail report gcw

    Chennai SHOCKER! Rajya Sabha MP's daughter runs BMW over man sleeping on footpath, gets bail

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon