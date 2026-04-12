CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan dismissed claims that increased voter turnout in Kerala indicates anti-incumbency and a UDF win, stating they have 'no factual basis' and are not supported by actual electoral data.

CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan on Sunday alleged that claims made by sections of the media and political parties suggesting that increased voter turnout indicates anti-incumbency and a decisive victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF) have "no factual basis."

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Addressing a press interaction, Govindan said such narratives were being built immediately after polling without examining the actual electoral data. "Some sections of the media and certain political parties began an aggressive campaign immediately after polling, claiming that the increase in voter turnout reflected anti-incumbency and that the UDF was heading towards a big victory. However, a factual examination shows that these claims have no real basis," he said.

Voter Data Shows No Unusual Surge

He cited voter roll revisions and polling figures to argue that there has been no unusual surge in voting. "Before the intensive revision, there were 2.84 crore voters on the rolls, which later came down to 2.17 crore. Of these, about 78.27% have voted, according to figures released by the Chief Electoral Officer," he said.

Govindan further stated that in several constituencies, voter numbers have actually declined compared to the previous Assembly election. "In 94 constituencies, the number of voters actually decreased after the revision compared to 2021. In fact, in many constituencies, polling has gone down compared to the previous Assembly election," he said.

He also pointed out that overall voting numbers have remained marginally lower than in the last election. "The total number of votes polled in 2021 was around 2.09 crore, whereas now it is slightly lower at 2.08 crore. So the narrative of an unusual increase in voting is completely baseless," he said.

Allegations of Voter Inducement

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that the election has witnessed large-scale inducement of voters by rival parties. "This election has also seen large-scale influence of money by both the UDF and the BJP, with cash, kits, sarees, and other materials being distributed among voters," he said, adding that in some instances, practices similar to direct cash-for-votes as seen in some parts of North India were also visible.

Praise for LDF Campaign Efforts

He praised party workers for their campaign efforts, saying they had worked under difficult conditions. "Despite all this, LDF workers have carried out an intense and dedicated campaign, braving extreme heat and reaching out to people at the grassroots level," he said.

He added, "I salute the lakhs of party workers who worked tirelessly day and night. I am confident that their efforts will reflect in the final results."

High Turnout Across States

Voting for assembly polls created a record on Thursday as Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation by recording 85.38% and 89.83% voter turnout.

The turnout was also high in Keralam at 78.03 per cent.

A total of 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Assam and Keralam and the UT of Puducherry with a total electorate of over 5.31 crore went to polls earlier, along with the bye-elections in four assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura. (ANI)