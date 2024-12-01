High voltage drama as MP team catches two smugglers with 911 kg drugs in Kota; WATCH filmy-style encounter

High-voltage drama was witnessed on road after a team from Madhya Pradesh's Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) was attacked by doda smugglers while conducting an operation in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday, November 30.

High voltage drama as MP team catches two smugglers with 911 kg drugs in Kota; WATCH filmy-style encounter shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

High-voltage drama was witnessed on road after a team from Madhya Pradesh's Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) was attacked by doda smugglers while conducting an operation in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday.

The smugglers, attempting to flee from the authorities, drove their pickup truck at high speed, dragging the vehicle carrying the CBN team for nearly 10 feet. The driver of the CBN team sustained injuries. The Bollywood-style encounter took place at the Nayagaon toll post near the hanging bridge on National Highway 27.

A video of the attack has surfaced on social media and has gone viral. 

Also read: 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu; 2 AK-47 rifles recovered

The viral video shows, smugglers trying to escape police personnel who were deployed at the toll plaza. When found surrounded by cops, the smugglers started hitting the vehicles of the CBN team and attacked the police personnel in an attempt to escape from the spot.

Several vehicles got badly damaged in the incident.

However, two smugglers were caught and 911 kg of Doda Post, a banned drug, was recovered from them.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI vkp

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI

Bangladesh carriers cancel 3 daily flights to India as passenger count sharply drops amid unrest shk

Bangladesh carriers cancel 3 daily flights to India as passenger count sharply drops amid unrest

UP HORROR! 17-year-old drinks toilet cleaner after 2 men sexually assault her, film act shk

UP HORROR! 17-year-old drinks toilet cleaner after 2 men sexually assault her, film act

Mahakumbh to witness 5000 devotees partaking in sacred prasad together AJR

Mahakumbh to witness 5000 devotees partaking in sacred prasad together

BREAKING: In first reaction, Eknath Shinde says 'Mahayuti CM candidate will be decided on Monday'

'CM candidate will be decided on Monday, will support any decision': Eknath Shinde on 'Maha' suspense (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'Feat at peak, dying a 1000 times every day': Hamas releases chilling video of crying Israeli hostage (WATCH) shk

'Feat at peak, dying a 1000 times every day': Hamas releases chilling video of crying Israeli hostage (WATCH)

DA Hike Update: Will Dearness Allowance be tied to basic salary? Here's what we know AJR

DA Hike Update: Will Dearness Allowance be tied to basic salary? Here's what we know

Top 5 Vastu plants for home decor, prosperity in 2025 ATG

Top 5 Vastu plants for home decor, prosperity in 2025

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT ATG

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT ATG

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon