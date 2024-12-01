High voltage drama as MP team catches two smugglers with 911 kg drugs in Kota; WATCH filmy-style encounter

High-voltage drama was witnessed on road after a team from Madhya Pradesh's Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) was attacked by doda smugglers while conducting an operation in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday, November 30.

High-voltage drama was witnessed on road after a team from Madhya Pradesh's Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) was attacked by doda smugglers while conducting an operation in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday.

The smugglers, attempting to flee from the authorities, drove their pickup truck at high speed, dragging the vehicle carrying the CBN team for nearly 10 feet. The driver of the CBN team sustained injuries. The Bollywood-style encounter took place at the Nayagaon toll post near the hanging bridge on National Highway 27.

A video of the attack has surfaced on social media and has gone viral.

Also read: 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu; 2 AK-47 rifles recovered

The viral video shows, smugglers trying to escape police personnel who were deployed at the toll plaza. When found surrounded by cops, the smugglers started hitting the vehicles of the CBN team and attacked the police personnel in an attempt to escape from the spot.

Several vehicles got badly damaged in the incident.

However, two smugglers were caught and 911 kg of Doda Post, a banned drug, was recovered from them.

Latest Videos