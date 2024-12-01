7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu; 2 AK-47 rifles recovered

Seven CPI Maoists, including two state committee members, were killed in an encounter in Eturunagaram in Telangana's Mulugu district on Sunday.

In a major encounter, seven CPI Maoists, including two state committee members, were killed in Telangana's Mulugu district on Sunday. The encounter occurred shortly after Maoists hacked two tribals to death, branding them as police informers.

On Sunday morning, during an area domination exercise by Telangana Greyhounds in the Eturunagaram area, the anti-naxal commando unit stumbled upon the movement of Maoists. This led to an exchange of fire, and seven Maoists were gunned down.

According to a report by TOI, police initially identified the dead bodies as state committee secretary Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Divisional Committee member Egolapu Mallaiah, Area committee members Mussaki Deval and M Jamuna, and party members Jai Singh, Kishore, and Kamesh.

Meanwhile, two AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the scene.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Newlywed woman dies while bathing after geyser explodes at in-laws home in Bareilly

Latest Videos