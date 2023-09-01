High demand for Onam bumper lottery tickets; Over 37 lakh lottery tickets sold so far

The Onam bumper lottery results will be declared on September 20. So far, over 37 lakh tickets have been sold across the state. This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores.

Thiruvananthapuram: Onam bumper tickets for the Kerala lottery are flying off the shelves. Despite it being a holiday on Thursday, lottery offices all around the state were open due to the tremendous demand for the bumper tickets. The preceding year saw a total sales of 66,55,914 bumper tickets. But as of today, there have been 37,98,365 ticket sales in 2023.

Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

Sales often decline a few days before the announcement of the final results. The majority of the tickets were sold the prior year barely three days before the lucky draw. Officials at the lottery anticipate booming sales to reach a new high this year.

This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The sale of tickets began on July 26. The cost per ticket is Rs 500.

Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL. About 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day. Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day.

This is the Second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. Last time, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year.