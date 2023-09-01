Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    High demand for Onam bumper lottery tickets; Over 37 lakh lottery tickets sold so far

    The Onam bumper lottery results will be declared on September 20. So far, over 37 lakh tickets have been sold across the state. This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores.

    High demand for Onam bumper lottery tickets; Over 37 lakh lottery tickets sold so far anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Onam bumper tickets for the Kerala lottery are flying off the shelves. Despite it being a holiday on Thursday, lottery offices all around the state were open due to the tremendous demand for the bumper tickets. The preceding year saw a total sales of 66,55,914 bumper tickets. But as of today, there have been 37,98,365 ticket sales in 2023. 

    Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

    Sales often decline a few days before the announcement of the final results. The majority of the tickets were sold the prior year barely three days before the lucky draw. Officials at the lottery anticipate booming sales to reach a new high this year.

     

    This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The sale of tickets began on July 26. The cost per ticket is Rs 500. 

    Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL. About 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day.  Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day. 

    This is the Second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. Last time, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aluva murder case: Police file charge sheet against accused in POCSO court after 35 days anr

    Aluva murder case: Police file charge sheet against accused in POCSO court after 35 days

    Karnataka government appeals to other states for electricity amidst load-shedding woes

    Karnataka government appeals to other states for electricity amidst load-shedding woes

    Medical negligence case: Police name two doctors, two nurses as accused in revised list over Harshina's complaint anr

    Medical negligence case: Police name two doctors, two nurses as accused in revised list over Harshina's plaint

    INDIA meet in Mumbai: Opposition bloc forms resolution to fight 'Lok Sabha elections together' AJR

    INDIA meet in Mumbai: Opposition bloc forms resolution to fight 'Lok Sabha elections together'

    Prepare for more attacks, raids, arrests': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at key INDIA meet AJR

    'Prepare for more attacks, raids, arrests': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at key INDIA meet

    Recent Stories

    'I Fear No Hell': Ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede takes sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue in 'Jawan' vma

    'I Fear No Hell': Ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede takes sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue in 'Jawan'

    Aluva murder case: Police file charge sheet against accused in POCSO court after 35 days anr

    Aluva murder case: Police file charge sheet against accused in POCSO court after 35 days

    Poha to Kachori Chole Bhature 7 authentic Indian brunch recipes to try gcw eai

    Poha to Kachori: 7 authentic Indian brunch recipes to try

    Is Rhea Chakraborty dating Nikhil Kamath? Here's what actress has to say ADC

    Is Rhea Chakraborty dating Nikhil Kamath? Here's what actress has to say

    Omg 2 to Kashmir Files: 5 movies with A certification that made money ATG

    Omg 2 to Kashmir Files: 5 movies with A certification that made money

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon