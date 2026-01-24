Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir has closed the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) for a second day. The snowfall has paralysed life, disrupting power, water, and traffic, with several remote tehsils cut off from district headquarters.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remains closed for the second consecutive day due to slippery road conditions.

Life Paralysed in Jammu Province

The incessant snowfall for the second consecutive night on Saturday in the famous hill resorts of Jammu province - Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar & Batote, besides Banihal, Gool and other reaches - has paralysed life in these areas. However, a bright, sunny day was observed earlier in the day, which would help with the restoration of power and water supply, as well as traffic. Because of the blockage of all paths, NH44 and NH244, and the deserted markets, elusive customers have compelled some shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for the second consecutive day today in Batote market of Ramban district. The tourists, especially the snow buffs who couldn't reach Patnitop due to road blockages, were seen enjoying the snow, and their children were playing snow games.

Widespread Disruption and Administrative Challenges

The delight of long-awaited snowfall has also brought disruption to power and water supplies, as well as surface (traffic) and telecommunications. The Ramban district administration was caught unprepared to face this unexpected heavy snowfall, as the road-clearing machines and the staff of Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) and Jal Shakti Vibhag were found to be insufficient.

The remote tehsils like Batote, Banihal, Gool, Ukhral and Rajgarh remain disconnected from the Ramban district headquarters for the second day today.

Major Transport Routes Affected

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to heavy rain and snowfall, with movement also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur. Snowfall also disrupted air travel, with Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of several flights. Authorities said that in view of ongoing rains and snow accumulating up to Ramsoo, all types of traffic were halted at safer locations on NH-44 as a precautionary measure because of slippery road conditions.

Heavy Snowfall Hits Doda District

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall continued for the second consecutive day in the Bhalesa area of Doda district in the Jammu Division for the last 24 hours. Due to snow obstructing roads and services, the SDM Gandoh, Bhalesa, on behalf of the Doda district administration, advised residents to stay indoors as a safety precaution.

Temperatures have dipped below zero. Around one foot of snow has been recorded in the plains, while the upper hilly regions received nearly two to three feet of snowfall. All essential services, including electricity and water supply, were disrupted. Roads, including highways and link roads, remain blocked due to landslides, fallen trees, and heavy snow accumulation. Only emergency services are permitted until conditions improve in the area. (ANI)