Heavy rains wreak havoc in South Tamil Nadu; fields flooded, roads submerged (WATCH)

Expressing concern over the unprecedented situation, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena highlighted the gravity of the situation, mobilizing support from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Additionally, 84 boats were deployed for rescue operations, with special attention directed towards areas like Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam, and Kayalpattinam.

The recent spell of heavy rains has unleashed chaos across several districts in South Tamil Nadu, submerging vital infrastructure and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts bore the brunt as downpours submerged paddy fields, roads, bridges, and residential areas, transforming colonies into expanses of water.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert over South Tamil Nadu for December 18, predicting continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, surpassing 204.4 mm, amplifying the risk of further inundation and flooding.

The NDRF, State Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Service, along with police teams, engaged in a coordinated effort to evacuate residents from waterlogged localities, relocating them to schools and marriage halls for shelter.

The deluge took a toll on transportation, with the Southern Railway suspending operations in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section due to washed-out ballast and tracks submerged under water. Train services faced disruptions, some fully canceled and others diverted or partially suspended.

The havoc extended to roadways, severing access as a key link road to Madurai near Ottapidaram succumbed to the rising waters. In Kanyakumari district, the Pazahayaru river's swollen state submerged paddy fields, breaching water levels up to 4 feet at Ozhuginacheri.

Residential enclaves like Meenakshi Garden and Railway Colony in Nagercoil found themselves inundated, prompting Chief Minister MK Stalin to rally party members from affected districts for relief efforts. Assuring continuous oversight, the Chief Minister emphasized his active engagement in monitoring and coordinating relief operations alongside government officials.