    Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; IMD issues advisory, predicts more rainfall

    Heavy rainfall coupled with thundershowers lashed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) late Wednesday night, providing some respite from the scorching heat early morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers ahead.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    Light rain and thunderstorms early on Thursday brought relief from the hot heat and dust storm that Delhi residents had been dealing with for the previous two days in a number of areas of Delhi-NCR. Strong winds and overcast sky were also seen in the capital. Delhi had a high temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

    In its advisory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that most areas of the Delhi-NCR may see rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. "Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, and Nuh (Haryana)," the weather service tweeted.

    The rain and thunderstorm in parts of Delhi-NCR brought respite to the Delhiites from the scorching heat. Here are some of the reactions of Delhiites on Twitter:

    The IMD has released a warning outlining the effects of the rain that are anticipated as well as recommendations for individuals to take in order to prevent any rain-related mishaps. According to the report, there may be heavy traffic and slick roads owing to rain, regular outdoor business or activity is highly likely to be impacted, exposed structures may sustain partial damage, and kutcha houses/walls and huts may sustain minor damage.

    The weather department also advised the public not to lie on concrete floors and not lean against concrete walls, to unplug electrical/ electronic appliances and to get out of water bodies immediately.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
