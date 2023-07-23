Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains leave Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport waterlogged (WATCH)

    Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport and other regions. Many social media users took to Twitter to share videos displaying the airport's runways and terminal areas submerged under knee-high water.

    Heavy rains leave Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport waterlogged
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Incessant rainfall across Gujarat over the past two days has caused flooding at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport. Social media users, including Congress leaders, shared videos displaying the airport's runways and terminal areas submerged under knee-high water. Passengers have faced difficulties reaching their flights on time due to the waterlogging, prompting authorities to advise checking in with airlines for flight status.

    In response to the flood-like situation in urban areas and the isolation of villages, the National Defence Response Forces (NDRF) conducted rescue operations in the Junagadh district. NDRF personnel assisted the public in crossing flooded regions to safer areas. Social media has been abuzz with videos of the flooding.

    Junagadh received 219 mm of rain in 8 hours till 4 pm on Saturday which triggered flash floods that swept away dozens of parked cars and cattle. People were seen wading through waist-deep water to shift to safer places, while some of them were rescued by volunteers as they were carried away in strong currents.

    Several districts in south Gujarat and Saurashtra experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to water levels rising in dams and rivers. The regions of Navsari and Junagadh were among the worst affected, witnessing a deluge in residential pockets and marketplaces.

    As the heavy showers continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of further heavy to very heavy rainfall in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch districts until Sunday morning. The IMD also cautioned fishermen against venturing along the north Gujarat coast from July 22 to July 26, due to expected squally weather conditions.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani Seema Haider seeks mercy from President Droupadi Murmu, cites 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and Adnan Sami

    Pakistan's Seema Haider seeks mercy from President Droupadi Murmu, cites Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Adnan Sami

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 34

    From the India Gate: Lessons from 'Chandyism', eve 'Shakti' and more

    Dalit man face body smeared with human excreta in Madhya Pradesh accused detained gcw

    Dalit man's face, body smeared with human excreta in Madhya Pradesh, accused detained

    Contingency plan: Indian Army ready to induct 'tribals with similar traits' to stem depleting number of Nepalese Gorkhas

    Contingency plan: Army set to induct tribals with similar traits to stem depleting number of Nepalese Gorkhas

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark gcw

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

    Recent Stories

    Football Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho osf

    Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho

    7 under appreciated places you must visit mis eai

    7 under appreciated places you must visit

    Ananya Panday's Spain photo dump in blue bikini is unmissable; Fans claim alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor MSW

    Ananya Panday's Spain photo dump in blue bikini is unmissable; Fans claim alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor 

    6 nutritious recipes you should try for a well balanced lifestyle mis

    6 nutritious recipes you should try for a well-balanced lifestyle

    CBFC instructs Karan Johar to delete 'Loksabha' references and substitute 'cuss' words from film vma

    CBFC instructs Karan Johar to delete 'Loksabha' references and substitute 'cuss' words from film

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon