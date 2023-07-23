Heavy rains leave Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport waterlogged (WATCH)

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport and other regions. Many social media users took to Twitter to share videos displaying the airport's runways and terminal areas submerged under knee-high water.

Incessant rainfall across Gujarat over the past two days has caused flooding at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport. Social media users, including Congress leaders, shared videos displaying the airport's runways and terminal areas submerged under knee-high water. Passengers have faced difficulties reaching their flights on time due to the waterlogging, prompting authorities to advise checking in with airlines for flight status.

In response to the flood-like situation in urban areas and the isolation of villages, the National Defence Response Forces (NDRF) conducted rescue operations in the Junagadh district. NDRF personnel assisted the public in crossing flooded regions to safer areas. Social media has been abuzz with videos of the flooding.

Junagadh received 219 mm of rain in 8 hours till 4 pm on Saturday which triggered flash floods that swept away dozens of parked cars and cattle. People were seen wading through waist-deep water to shift to safer places, while some of them were rescued by volunteers as they were carried away in strong currents.

Several districts in south Gujarat and Saurashtra experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to water levels rising in dams and rivers. The regions of Navsari and Junagadh were among the worst affected, witnessing a deluge in residential pockets and marketplaces.

As the heavy showers continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of further heavy to very heavy rainfall in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch districts until Sunday morning. The IMD also cautioned fishermen against venturing along the north Gujarat coast from July 22 to July 26, due to expected squally weather conditions.