Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Check emergency contact numbers and relief updates

The Andhra Pradesh government is on high alert due to heavy rains and flooding. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Control rooms have been set up at the state and district levels to provide emergency services.

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days, causing rivers and streams to overflow and inundating several residential areas. The government is on high alert, issuing timely warnings to the public and undertaking relief measures through local authorities. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his tours to focus on relief efforts.

He constantly monitors the situation on the ground and instructs officials accordingly. CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to spare no expense in rehabilitation efforts and ensure proper food, shelter, and all necessary facilities at relief centres.





He informed district collectors that an initial amount of Rs. 3 crores has been allocated per district, with additional funds to be provided as needed.

Several villages in the NTR district have been severely affected by the floods. With the Budameru River facing a potential flood flow of 30,000 cusecs, CM Chandrababu Naidu has ordered evacuating people from vulnerable areas. The district collector reported that 1,500 people have already been moved to relief camps in the Budameru region. Minister Ramanayudu added that 15 tanks in the NTR district have been breached, and efforts are underway to repair them.

High Alert for Another 24 Hours: CM Chandrababu

Chief Minister Chandrababu has instructed officials to assess the inflow of floodwater from neighbouring Telangana and implement flood control measures. He urged the public to avoid crossing overflowing streams and rivers. He emphasized the need for the public and commuters to exercise extreme caution and cooperate with the authorities.

CM Chandrababu directed officials to remain vigilant and not let their guard down until the rains subside, emphasizing the need for complete alertness for the next 24 hours. He addressed these concerns during his third teleconference with district and state officials on Saturday, focusing on relief efforts after the heavy rains. Officials informed the CM that the intensity of the rains is expected to decrease from Sunday as Cyclone Kalingapatnam made landfall. They also indicated the possibility of Sunday rainfall in Palnadu, NTR, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

Officials Must Be Accessible on the Ground: Home Minister

Meanwhile, State Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, Revenue (Disaster Management) Special CS ARP Sisodia, CCELA Chief Commissioner G. Jayalakshmi, CCLA Secretary N Prabhakar Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Director Krishna Tej, and Disaster Management Organization MD R R Kurmanath continuously monitored the situation from the State Emergency Operation Center. Home Minister Anitha conducted a video conference with district collectors to review the heavy rains and flood situation.

She stressed the need for officials to take necessary precautions as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in many areas on Sunday. From the State Control Room at the Disaster Management Organization, officials continuously monitored rainfall, water levels in streams and rivers, road conditions, and flood flow, issuing timely instructions to district collectors. She emphasized the importance of proactive and attentive measures in relief operations, urging electricity department officials to ensure the availability of power restoration equipment.

Home Minister Anitha directed collectors to ensure the availability of Irrigation, RWS, Health, and other department officials on the ground to prevent loss of life and inconvenience to the public. She ordered the immediate removal of hazardous hoardings and fallen trees. She urged the prompt evacuation of people from affected areas to safer locations and requested public cooperation with the authorities in relief efforts.

She advised residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant for the next two days, urging them to avoid overflowing roads, canals, culverts, manholes, downed power lines, and poles. She strongly cautioned against attempting to cross flooded streams and rivers and requested the public's cooperation in avoiding road travel until the floodwater receded completely.

4 NDRF and 6 SDRF Teams Deployed

Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, speaking from the State Emergency Operation Center, emphasized the need for seamless coordination among Revenue, Police, Irrigation, Municipal Administration, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Electricity, Health & Medical, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Civil Supplies, and other departments to ensure smooth relief operations at the district and field levels. He confirmed the deployment of 4 NDRF and 6 SDRF teams for emergency relief efforts. He urged residents in the Godavari, Krishna, Tungabhadra, and other river basin areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions. He advised the public to heed messages from the Disaster Management Organization and take appropriate safety measures. He provided the 24/7 State Control Room numbers for emergency assistance: 1070, 112, and 18004250101.

Medical Department on High Alert...

The Health Department is fully prepared to provide emergency medical services in the wake of the cyclone and floods in the state. A state-level control room has been established, coordinating with the State Disaster Management Organization. This control room will primarily cater to pregnant women, snakebite victims, and those affected by electrocution. The state control room can be reached at 90323 84168 for emergency medical services. Emergency information can also be provided via email at epeidemics.apstate@gmail.com. The control room is overseen by Dr. Subrahmanyaswari (73864 51239), Additional Director of Disease Control Program, and headed by Dr. MV Padmaja (83748 935490), State Health Officer - IDSP. Under their supervision, a three-member team will continuously monitor emergency medical services at the control room in three shifts until September 3rd.

The Health Department has appointed Dr. T. Ramesh (98499 09911), JD for TB, for the first shift (6 am to 2 pm), Dr. Malleswari (94914 23226), IDSP JD, for the second shift (2 pm to 10 pm), and Dr. M. Ramesh Babu (99597 27979), Tribal Health PO, for the third shift (10 pm to 6 am) to coordinate with the State Disaster Management Organization. Additionally, control rooms have been set up in all districts experiencing heavy rainfall.

