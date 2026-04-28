Aizawl district has closed all schools due to heavy rainfall and landslide fears. Simultaneously, the Union Health Ministry has issued a nationwide alert for an impending heatwave, urging states to take preparedness measures.

Aizawl Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rainfall

All schools across Aizawl district were ordered closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall that raised concerns over mudflows, landslides, and rockfalls, authorities said, prioritising student safety amid worsening weather conditions.

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As per the release, "Due to heavy rainfall in the past few hours within Aizawl District, which could result in mud flow, landulides, rock fall and other calamities in various locations within the District, the undersigned do hereby deems appropriate to close all schools, including Higher Secondary Schools, in the District for the safety and well-being of the students."

"All schools within Aizawi District are hereby instructed to close the schools on 28th April, 2026 (Tuesday)," the release said.

Nationwide Heatwave Alert Issued

On Monday, the Union Health Secretary wrote to all State and UT Chief Secretaries on heatwave preparedness and advised them to operationalise dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities, ensure adequate preparedness of ambulance services, disseminate early warnings for timely action, and enable real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Ministry's IHIP portal.

According to the letter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2026, along with its monthly forecast for April.It further stated that regions in East, Central, and North-West India, along with the South-East Peninsula, are likely to experience an increased number of heatwave days.

Coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be significantly affected. Additionally, isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka may witness similar conditions.

In view of the forecast, the Union Health Secretary urged States and Union Territories to ensure preparedness to tackle heat-related illnesses. This includes operationalising dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities, ensuring adequate ambulance services, disseminating early warnings for timely action, and maintaining real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Ministry's Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar, and northeast India, where temperatures remain below 36 degrees Celsius. (ANI)