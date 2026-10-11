Heavy rainfall lashed Kangra, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and a shift towards colder weather. The IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning across Himachal Pradesh for the next five days due to a Western Disturbance.

Heavy rainfall lashed Kangra district on Sunday, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions and a drop in temperatures. The sudden spell of rain brought relief from the recent warmth, while cooler conditions were felt across the region. Overcast skies and continuous showers added to the chill, signalling a shift towards colder weather in the hills. Residents and visitors experienced a change in the atmosphere as the rain affected normal outdoor activities. The changing weather has also brought a wintry feel to the region, with temperatures expected to remain lower amid the prevailing conditions.

IMD Issues 5-Day Weather Warning

The Regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning forecasting thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh over the next five days, under the influence of an active Western Disturbance and cyclonic circulations over the region.

State-wide Rainfall Prediction

According to the weather bulletin released by the local meteorological office, scattered rainfall is predicted across the hill state till October 13, following which the precipitation is expected to intensify to fairly widespread rain on October 14 and 15. The weather activity is likely to recede to isolated places by October 16 and 17.

Cause of Weather Change Explained

Explaining the prevailing synoptic conditions, the IMD noted, "The upper air cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. Furthermore, a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level continues to persist."

Recent Rainfall and Hailstorm Activity

In the past 24 hours, isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms was recorded in parts of the state: Sarahan in Shimla district recorded the highest rainfall at 30.1 mm, followed by Palampur in Kangra (6.0 mm), Sundernagar in Mandi (5.6 mm), and Dharamshala (1.1 mm). Hailstorms were reported in Sarahan and Palampur, while thunderstorm and lightning activity was observed in Kangra, Sundernagar, and Murari Devi.

State Temperature Readings

On the temperature front, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 33.2 degrees Celsius. The Met department indicated no major change in minimum and maximum temperatures across most stations over the last 24 hours, though isolated pockets recorded maximum temperatures up to 2 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal. (ANI)