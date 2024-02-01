Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, Flight, train operations hit; more showers likely today

    Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday with more showers predicted later today. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR Flight train operations hit more showers likely today gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday amidst cold day conditions. Several other cities in northern India also received heavy rainfall on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday.

    This morning, the national capital saw a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below average. The highest temperature on Wednesday was 18.6 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees colder than usual. Delhi and numerous other regions of India will continue to have mild to moderate rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar)," IMD stated in a post on X.

    "Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) is also getting rainfall/snowfall activity as shown in recent satellite imagery," IMD stated in its report.

    The bad weather affected both train and flight operations. The Railways said that several trains from throughout the nation were arriving in Delhi late. The IMD predicts that on Thursday, the national capital's minimum temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius and its highest temperature will stay around 19 degrees Celsius.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will fight every moment will not accept defeat Hemant Soren first reaction after arrest gcw

    'Will fight every moment, not accept defeat...' Hemant Soren's first reaction after arrest

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic anr

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Kerala news live 01 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Court sentences accused to 111 years in prison for raping 9-year-old in Kozhikode

    Security forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

    Forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Im sorry Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg to families at fiery US Senate hearing on online child safety (WATCH) snt

    'I'm sorry': Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg to families at fiery US Senate hearing on online child safety (WATCH)

    Will fight every moment will not accept defeat Hemant Soren first reaction after arrest gcw

    'Will fight every moment, not accept defeat...' Hemant Soren's first reaction after arrest

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha

    Interim Budget 2024: Great expectations from the salaried class

    Interim Budget 2024: Great expectations from the salaried class

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why RKK

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon