Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, Flight, train operations hit; more showers likely today

Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday with more showers predicted later today. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday amidst cold day conditions. Several other cities in northern India also received heavy rainfall on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday.

This morning, the national capital saw a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below average. The highest temperature on Wednesday was 18.6 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees colder than usual. Delhi and numerous other regions of India will continue to have mild to moderate rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar)," IMD stated in a post on X.

"Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) is also getting rainfall/snowfall activity as shown in recent satellite imagery," IMD stated in its report.

The bad weather affected both train and flight operations. The Railways said that several trains from throughout the nation were arriving in Delhi late. The IMD predicts that on Thursday, the national capital's minimum temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius and its highest temperature will stay around 19 degrees Celsius.