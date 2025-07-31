Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, providing relief from the heat but leading to waterlogging and inconvenience for commuters.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, providing relief from the heat but leading to waterlogging and inconvenience for commuters. Delhi has been experiencing uneven rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogging in several areas and causing inconvenience to commuters. Visuals of severe waterlogging emerged from Delhi's Connaught Place as well, drawing criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Taking a dig at the situation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, over the persisting waterlogging issue in the national capital following heavy rains.

Kejriwal shared a purported video of waterlogging at Delhi's Connaught Place, questioning the speed of their 'four-engine' government.

In a post on social media X, Kejriwal remarked that it was "hard" to believe the conditions of the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place.

"When this is the condition of Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi, it's not hard to imagine the state of the rest of Delhi. Just 10 minutes of rain and the roads have turned into ponds. In 5 months, where has the BJP brought Delhi to? Is this the speed of the '4-engine' government?" Kejriwal's post read.

Scroll to load tweet…

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also took a jibe at the Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma over their claims of "good work" made during a recent visit to the area.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj sarcastically remarked, “This is Delhi's ITO. On July 9, LG Sahab and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited to inspect the waterlogging work, congratulating each other on the good work. Today, with waterlogging again, please accept my congratulations as well.”

CM Rekha Gupta Inspects Waterlogging Situation At Delhi's ITO Area

However, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected the waterlogging situation at Delhi's ITO area. She emphasised that clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure proper arrangements.

"Today, a surprise inspection of the waterlogging situation was conducted in ITO. Interacted with local people to gather information about the actual situation. Clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure proper arrangements for prompt water drainage during heavy rainfall," CM Gupta posted on X.

"The Delhi government is identifying all those areas in the capital where waterlogging occurs repeatedly during the rains. Work is being expedited on a plan for modern drainage systems, real-time monitoring, and rapid response units to provide permanent solutions at these locations. Our goal is-a Delhi where the monsoon becomes a relief, not a trouble," she said.