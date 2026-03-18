Congress will act against Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls, said party in-charge BK Hariprasad. The party has already suspended three Odisha MLAs—Sofia Firdous, Ramesh Jena, and Dasarathi Gomango—for similar 'anti-party activities'.

The Congress party will initiate action against MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election on Monday, said the party in charge of Haryana, BK Hariprasad, on Wednesday. Adressing a press conference, Hariprasad said, "The party's disciplinary committee will send its report to us, based on which AICC will act.", further asserting that "an action will certainly be taken against the MLAs who cross-voted".

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Disciplinary Action in Odisha

The internal crisis has already resulted in the suspension of three MLAs, Sofia Firdous, Ramesh Jena and Dasarathi Gomango, by Congress for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. The Congress has 14 MLAs in the assembly and had extended support to BJD candidate Datteswar Hota for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, but cross-voting from BJD and Congress MLAs saw BJP-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray clinch the seat from the opposition's hands.

The cross-voting from BJD and Congress in favour of Ray left the opposition only with one candidate's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP secured two comfortable seats and one going to an independent candidate.

Chairman of the Media of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Arabinda Das, said that the party has suspended the MLAs for "anti-party activities". "Yesterday, in the Rajya Sabha election, three members from the Congress Legislature party defied the party, and they did cast their votes in favour of the BJP-supported candidate... They were duly suspended from the party with immediate effect. Dasarathi Gomango, the DCC President for Gajapati. Ramesh Jena, who represents the Sanakhemundi constituency in the Niam district in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, and MLA representing the Barabati-Cuttack constituency, Sofia Firdous. All three of them have been suspended from the party due to anti-party activities," he said.

Odisha Election Outcome

BJP candidates Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, BJD's Santrupt Mishra and independent candidate Dilip Ray will move to the Rajya Sabha.

Cross-voting Impact in Bihar

In Bihar, abstention from Congress and RJD MLAs also helped the NDA secure all five seats in the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. NDA had fielded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur and BJP's Shivesh Ram.

Biennial Election Overview

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. Out of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while voting was held for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar.