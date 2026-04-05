IMD reports heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and warns of fresh weather activity. Two western disturbances are set to bring heavy rainfall to Kashmir, Northeast India, and several southern states over the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department said that isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu recorded heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm over the last 24 hours on Sunday. While these regions have already received significant rainfall, the IMD has warned of fresh weather activity across the country in the coming days due to incoming western disturbances.

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Western Disturbances to Impact Northwest India

According to the IMD report, "Two western disturbances are set to impact northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on 7th & 8th April. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Kashmir Valley on 7th April."

Widespread Rainfall Forecast Across Regions

Northeast India

The department also said that several parts of Northeast India are likely to see continued rainfall over the next five days. "Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Northeast India during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th, 06th, 08th & 09th; Assam & Meghalaya on 07th, 09th & 11th April.

South and Coastal India

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe on 05th & 06th April."

North India

The IMD further said that parts of North India are also likely to experience unstable weather conditions. "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 05th & 06th; Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph) likely over Uttar Pradesh on 05th; Punjab and Rajasthan on 06th April."

IMD's Orange Warning

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD had issued an orange warning for several states, forecasting widespread hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. The warning covers Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and other regions. These areas are likely to see intense weather activity, including hailstorms and winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph over the next 24 hours, the IMD said. (ANI)