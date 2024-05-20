Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heatwave in India: Red alert in Delhi, 3 more states; IMD issues heavy rainfall in THESE places

    IMD forecasts severe heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi over the next few days. Strong surface winds of 25 to 35 kmph are expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan till May 24, despite the scorching conditions that are affecting parts of northern India. Check the weather report for exact dates.

    First Published May 20, 2024

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast report states that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are predicted for Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi through May 23; for Rajasthan, during the next three days; and for Uttar Pradesh, through May 21.

    In addition, heatwave conditions were predicted for the following states: Bihar and West Bengal on May 20, Rajasthan until May 21; Uttar Pradesh over the next three days; Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh until May 23; Uttarakhand until May 22; and Odisha until May 23.

    Strong surface winds of 25 to 35 kmph are expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan till May 24, despite the scorching conditions that are affecting parts of northern India.

    The meteorological service forecast extremely heavy rains for Karnataka till May 22 and for other areas of the Southern Peninsula, such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala state, on May 23. The Met Department forecasted chances of heavy wet spells over Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 22.

    Moving on to the north-eastern states, the May 19 weather bulletin states, "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days."

    It added, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sikkim during 19th-21st; Arunachal Pradesh on 19th May, 2024. Very heavy rainfall will also likely be over Assam & Meghalaya on 19th & 20th May."

    Thunderstorms with mild to moderate showers, lightning, and gusty gusts are expected in West Bengal and Sikkim till May 24. It is noteworthy that amid heatwave conditions, on May 19 the maximum temperatures ranged between 43-46°C in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh and were in the range 40-42°C in certain areas of Bihar.

