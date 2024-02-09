Heartwarming gesture! Forest officials are helping Madhyamik exam students in remote villages of West Bengal

Sanjana Rabha, a student from Nimati Forest village in West Bengal, received assistance from forest officials for transportation to her Madhyamik Exam centre and back. The initiative garnered widespread appreciation on social media

Sanjana Rabha has one less thing to worry about as she prepares for her Madhyamik Exam. This resident of the Nimati Forest village, located about 17 km from Alipurduar district in West Bengal, is receiving assistance from forest officials who are taking care of her transportation to the exam centre and back.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Sanjana Rabha is the only student from Nimati Forest village giving madhyamik exam. Most of the forest villages are remote in our reserve. We are taking care of her transportation to the centre & back. Like her, we are taking care of all the students from all our forest villages."

"The transportation is arranged by government so that they can concentrate on their studies," the IFS officer said.

The social media post garnered immediate affection from users.

The West Bengal Class 10 board exam, also known as the West Bengal Madhyamik exam, is administered by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Similarly, the West Bengal Class 12 board exam, or the West Bengal HS exam, is overseen by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The WBBSE Madhyamik exams for the 2023-24 academic year commenced on February 2 and will conclude on February 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the WBCHSE HS exams for the same academic session are slated to occur from February 16 to February 29, 2024.

Previously, the Madhyamik Pariksha was scheduled to take place from 11:45 AM to 3 PM but has now been revised to 9:45 AM to 1 PM. Consequently, students are required to arrive at the exam centre earlier than initially planned.