Five passengers and two crew members aboard a Mumbai-bound Air India flight from London's Heathrow felt dizziness and nausea, Air India confirmed on Monday. The flight landed in Mumbai safely, where medical teams were prepared to assist. Two crew members of Air India flight 130 and five passengers aboard complained about feeling dizzy and nauseous mid-air during different phases of the flight, and they were taken to the medical room since they continued to feel unwell.

"The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate assistance. After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator," an Air India Spokesperson said.

Delhi-Jammu Air India flight forced to return mid-air

Earlier in the day, Air India Express flight IX2564, operating from Delhi to Jammu, was forced to return mid-air to Delhi on Monday after a "suspected" GPS signal interference incident. An alternative aircraft was subsequently arranged, the airline confirmed.

The Airbus A320 aircraft was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 10:40 AM and took off at 11:04 AM. It was expected to land in Jammu by 12:05 PM. However, during the flight, the aircraft was diverted back to the national capital and landed safely, as per Flightradar24.

In a revised statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “Our Delhi-Jammu flight returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure following a suspected GPS interference incident. Subsequently, an alternative flight was organised to connect guests to Jammu. We regret the inconvenience caused. Instances of GPS signal interference have been reported by operators while flying over certain sensitive regions.”

A replacement aircraft was quickly arranged to operate the Delhi-Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi.