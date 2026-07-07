The Health Ministry held a consultation on a National Action Plan for Zoonoses using a One Health approach. It aims to strengthen multisectoral coordination, surveillance, labs, and response to diseases transmitted from animals to humans.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare organised a National Multistakeholder Consultation on the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses: A Strategic Framework with One Health Approach in New Delhi on Monday. According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the consultation brought together senior representatives from the human health, animal health, wildlife, environmental, academic and development sectors to deliberate on strengthening India's preparedness and response to zoonotic diseases.

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National Action Plan Framework

Addressing the gathering, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Rakesh Gupta highlighted that zoonotic diseases continue to pose significant public health, animal health and economic challenges globally and in India. He emphasised that the Government is committed to having stronger multisectoral coordination, integrated surveillance systems through IHIP 2.0, enhanced laboratory networks, a skilled workforce, digital innovations and evidence-based decision-making. He stated that the proposed National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses will provide a comprehensive strategic framework to strengthen governance, surveillance, laboratory systems, preparedness and response, risk communication, research and innovation, monitoring and evaluation, and sustainable financing. The Action Plan will also support States and Union Territories in developing context-specific State Action Plans aligned with national priorities, the release noted.

Speaking at the Occasion, Sujata Chaudhary, Additional Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, emphasised the need for sustained coordination among all relevant ministries and stakeholders to operationalise the One Health approach and strengthen India's preparedness against zoonotic diseases.

Launch of Key Technical Resources

Director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Ranjan Das, underscored the growing public health significance of zoonotic diseases and reiterated NCDC's commitment to strengthening integrated disease surveillance and fostering During the inaugural session, the dignitaries jointly launched two key technical resources developed under the National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses--the Learning Resource Package on 10 Priority Zoonotic Diseases and a comprehensive suite of E-Learning Modules, the release said.

The Learning Resource Package covers ten priority zoonotic diseases, namely Anthrax, Brucellosis, Kyasanur Forest Disease, Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever, Nipah, Mpox, Rabies, Leptospirosis, Scrub Typhus and Zika. These technical resources have been developed to strengthen the knowledge and competencies of healthcare professionals, veterinarians, public health officials and other frontline stakeholders engaged in zoonotic disease surveillance, prevention and control.

Deliberations on Strategic Areas

The consultation featured a series of thematic technical sessions during which experts reviewed the draft chapters of the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses. Extensive deliberations were held on critical thematic areas, including governance and institutional mechanisms, surveillance and early warning systems, laboratory strengthening, prevention and preparedness, outbreak response, research and innovation, risk communication, workforce development, financing, monitoring and evaluation, and implementation strategies.

The release further stated that the discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening integrated surveillance systems through expansion of sentinel surveillance sites, enhancing laboratory networks, promoting timely data sharing through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) 2.0, and building the capacities of frontline professionals across sectors. Participants also emphasised leveraging digital technologies and artificial intelligence to strengthen disease intelligence, facilitate early warning systems and improve outbreak prediction and response.

Advancing India's One Health Agenda

The recommendations emerging from the consultation will be consolidated and incorporated into the final National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses. The Action Plan will serve as the national strategic framework for coordinated multisectoral action and provide guidance to States and Union Territories in developing context-specific State Action Plans aligned with the principles of the One Health approach.

The consultation marks a significant milestone in advancing India's One Health agenda and reinforcing the country's commitment to strengthening preparedness against zoonotic diseases. By institutionalising sustained collaboration across the human health, animal health, wildlife and environmental sectors, the National Action Plan seeks to establish a resilient and coordinated framework for preventing, detecting and responding to zoonotic threats. The initiative is expected to strengthen national health security, improve preparedness for future public health emergencies and contribute meaningfully to global efforts towards preventing and controlling emerging infectious diseases, the release noted.