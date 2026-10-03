Aradhana Misra 'Mona' takes over as the new Uttar Pradesh Congress President. The fourth-generation leader thanked the party high command and vowed to work with dedication, confirming the INDIA bloc will unitedly contest the 2027 UP Assembly polls.

Hours after being appointed as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Aradhana Misra 'Mona' expressed her gratitude to the party’s central leadership, asserting that she will carry out her responsibilities with complete honesty and dedication.

Speaking to ANI, Misra, a fourth-generation Congress leader, thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in her leadership. "I would like to express my gratitude to the National President of the All India Congress Committee, Kharge ji, as well as the respected Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and Priyanka ji, for placing their trust in me. I belong to the fourth generation of my family in the Congress, and I will discharge this responsibility with complete dedication and honesty," Misra told ANI.

'Will Take Everyone Along': Misra on Party's Ideology

Reiterating the party's ideological foundation, Misra emphasised Congress's commitment to social unity and inclusive politics in the state. "For the Congress party, caste, community, and religion have never been issues of political contention. The Congress is a party that has taken the entire nation along and will continue to do so. We will take everyone along—every caste, every community, and every religion," she said.

INDIA Bloc to Contest 2027 UP Polls Unitedly

Looking ahead to the next political battleground, Misra confirmed that the opposition INDIA bloc will mount a united front in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "The INDIA Alliance will contest the 2027 elections with full strength and vigour. The top leadership will decide where, how, and to what extent the battle will be fought; that decision rests with them," she noted.

'Ajay Rai is Like an Elder Brother'

When asked about her predecessor, Ajay Rai, the newly appointed state chief affirmed a strong rapport with him, describing Rai as a brother figure. "Ajay Rai ji is like an elder brother to me. His affection and blessings have always been with me, and they will continue to be so in the future," Misra added.

Other Key Appointments in UP Congress

Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly. As part of the reshuffle approved by the Congress high command, Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President of the UPCC. Additionally, Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents. Congress President has also approved the proposal for the appointment of Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect. The party also formally acknowledged the contributions of outgoing chief Ajay Rai.

'BJP will be Wiped Out': Pramod Tiwari

Following the appointment of Misra as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), party MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday expressed strong confidence in her leadership, asserting that under her guidance, the Congress will form the next government in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be "wiped out."

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari noted that Misra represents the fourth generation of a family that has consistently stood by the Congress. "Mona ji represents the fourth generation of a family that has been with the Congress party through every single moment. Mona ji has served as a Block Pramukh, an MLA, and the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. She possesses the capability to handle any responsibility assigned to her," the Congress MP said. Exuding confidence in the party's prospects in Uttar Pradesh under her leadership, Tiwari added, "She will fulfil her duties as a representative of the Congress party and the Gandhi family with the utmost responsibility. I am certain that under Mona ji’s leadership, the next government will be formed, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will be wiped out." (ANI)