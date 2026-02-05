HCLTech will transform Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited's (HAESL) MRO operations by deploying its iMRO/4 solution with SAP S/4HANA. This partnership will streamline maintenance processes, boost efficiency, and provide real-time data visibility.

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited (HAESL) to transform its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations. HCLTech will deploy its iMRO/4 asset management solution, integrated with SAP S/4HANA, as HAESL's Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.

This collaboration will streamline HAESL's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) processes, leading to increased efficiency and scalability. It will also enable real-time data visibility, allowing for faster decision-making, while enhancing resource utilisation and ensuring compliance with global standards.

Driving Operational Excellence and Growth

"Our customers depend on transparent progress and consistent quality during every shop visit. By integrating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, we will enhance end-to-end traceability and provide a single view of the workflow from induction to release. This reduces barriers and improves execution efficiency. Partnering with HCLTech marks a significant step in our transformation, creating a scalable digital foundation that supports operational excellence and long-term growth," said Ravinder Bedi, General Manager of Finance & Administration, overseeing the CFO functions, including IT, HAESL.

"Our partnership with HAESL sets a new benchmark for digital excellence in aviation," said Sandeep Sarkar, Senior Vice President, ASEAN, HCLTech. "By combining HCLTech's aviation industry expertise with HAESL's world-class maintenance capabilities, we are transforming its engine MRO operations for real-time visibility and greater efficiency."

About HCLTech's iMRO/4 Solution

HCLTech's iMRO/4 integrates maintenance with enterprise processes like finance and material planning, reducing turnaround times and costs while ensuring compliance.

About Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited (HAESL)

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited (HAESL) is a world-class, highly experienced specialist in the overhaul, repair and testing of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 and XWB engines and the "Go-To Shop" for Rolls-Royce RB211-524 and Trent 800 engines. With an annual throughput of approximately 360 engines, HAESL has overhauled more than 5,500 Rolls-Royce RB211 and Trent engines for more than 50 global airlines since its inception in 1997.

HAESL is a joint venture company between Rolls-Royce plc and the HAECO Group, a member of the Swire Group.