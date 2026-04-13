Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over women's safety, citing her controversial remarks. He promised a safer state under BJP rule and accused the TMC of appeasement politics and terrorizing voters ahead of the polls.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lambasted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the TMC government of failing to ensure women's safety in the state. Addressing a public rally at Palli Mangal Club Ground in Mayureshwar, Shah slammed Banerjee's remarks advising women not to step out after 7 PM, following the RG Kar rape case. "Mamata Didi says that women should not step out after 7 PM. Mamata didi have some shame, despite being a woman Chief Minister yourself, you couldn't protect the sister of Bengal," Shah said.

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BJP Pitched as Alternative for Women's Safety

Projecting the BJP as an alternative, Shah said, "You just form a BJP government once, we will make such a Bengal where even a little girl can ride out on a scooter at 1 AM at night. No Sandeshkhali, RG Kar, Durgapur Law College or South Kolkata Law College-like incident will happen."

Accusations of Appeasement Politics

Intensifying his attack on Banerjee, Shah remarked, "Just now, I was watching a speech of Mamata Didi. She was scaring the majority community here, saying that if TMC isn't there, the majority community won't survive. During their rule, there were riots in Murshidabad, attacks on Ram Navami, a ban on Saraswati Puja - where had she gone then?"

'Goons Will Be Jailed': Shah's Warning Ahead of Polls

Shah also asserted that the upcoming Assembly elections would mark a turning point in the state, stating, "The goons of TMC will no longer be able to terrorise the people of Bengal with their bomb blasts. The people of Bengal will respond to bombs with ballots and to fear with trust. I want to tell the people of Bengal that you should find the lotus symbol on the ballot machine. The BJP government will take care of finding all the goons of TMC."

"I am telling the goons of TMC today - stay locked in your homes on 23 April, otherwise, on 4 May, you will be handpicked and thrown behind the bars of jail," he added.

"On 23 April, no TMC goon will be able to harm even a hair of Bengal's voters," Shah said.

Pledge to Secure Bengal Border

Accusing TMC of not giving land for border fencing, the Union Minister said, "TMC is not giving land to the BSF for border fencing. After the formation of our government in West Bengal within 45 days, land will be given for fencing along the state border. We will remove illegal immigrants not only from West Bengal but from the entire nation."

TMC Accused of Neglect and Extortion

Shah further accused the ruling party of neglecting public concerns, such as water shortages in Mayureshwa. He said, "These TMC goons, who roam in black-tinted glasses and extort cut money, cannot see the water problem in Mayureswar."

BJP Highlights Central Achievements and Key Promises

Highlighting Centre's contribution, he said, "Modi ji secured a place for Gurudev's Shanti Niketan in UNESCO's heritage list and accorded classical language status to the Bengali language."

He also reiterated the party's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal, stating, "The BJP will bring UCC in Bengal, and after the implementation of UCC, the practice of four marriages will come to an end."

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.