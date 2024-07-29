Has Pakistan launched covert war against India? 600 Pak SSG commandos have allegedly entered J&K, sparks alarm

A new wave of alarm has emerged following claims that Pakistan may have launched a covert war against India in Jammu and Kashmir.

A new wave of alarm has emerged following claims that Pakistan may have launched a covert war against India in Jammu and Kashmir. The allegations, first made by Kashmiri activist Amjad Ayub Mirza and supported by former J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid, suggest a large-scale infiltration by Pakistani Special Service Group (SSG) commandos.

In a recent post on X, Mirza asserted that Major General Adil Rehmani, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Pakistan's SSG, is orchestrating a coordinated offensive from Muzaffarabad. According to Mirza, approximately 600 SSG commandos have infiltrated into the Kupwara region and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. This significant troop movement is reportedly accompanied by local jihadi sleeper cells that are assisting the SSG in their operations.

Mirza further claimed that Lt. Col. Shahid Saleem Janjua is currently operating within Indian territory, leading the attacks with the intent of engaging the Indian Army’s 15 Corps. Additionally, he claimed that two more battalions of SSG are stationed in Muzaffarabad, prepared to enter Indian territory through Jammu and Kashmir.

"Maj General Adil Rehmani General Officer Commanding of SSG is located inside Muzaffarabad he is conducting the new offensive against India from Muzaffarabad…⁠one SSG battalion under Lt Col. Shahid Saleem Janjua has already Indian territory of J&K and are conducting high-velocity attack on Indian security forces…⁠two more battalions of SSG are in Muzafarabad ready to enter Indian territory via Jammu and Kashmir. This attack is not only carried out by jihadist force, this attack is directly being conducted by the Pakistan army," he said in an interview with ANI.

If battalions of about 500 soldiers, supported by local jihadists, were able to infiltrate India, a conflict similar to the Kargil War could erupt in the Pir Panjal hills. During the Kargil War, approximately 5,000 Pakistani soldiers crossed into Indian territory, leading to 62 days of intense fighting. India eventually regained control of the Kargil Peaks, but the conflict resulted in the loss of 527 Indian soldiers' lives. The Pir Panjal Range, spanning Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, serves as a strategic route for terrorists and the Pakistan Army. The region's dense forests, steep slopes, and numerous caves offer ample cover for these forces.

Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid has backed these claims in a video on X, stating, “Maj General Adil Rehmani of the Pakistan Army has been organizing these attacks in Jammu and Kashmir recently. The presence of approximately 600 SSG commandos infiltrating the region indicates a deliberate act of war. They are focusing on engaging the 15 and 16 Corps."

"Lt Col. Shahid Saleem Janjua is reportedly directing the entire operation from within the region, supported by local jihadi networks and sleeper cells. With two additional SSG battalions on standby, this appears to be a covert war initiated by Pakistan," he said reiterating Mirza's claims.

Indian troops have returned to the region after a four-year hiatus, with a significant reinforcement of 3,000 PARA SF soldiers, 500 commandos, 200 snipers, along with J&K police personnel and BSF battalions from Odisha. Operation Serp Vanish 2.0 has been initiated to eliminate terrorists and Pakistani soldiers concealed in the mountains. This operation is being directly overseen by the Prime Minister's Office and is under constant reporting to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Army Chief.

The Indian Army has also reactivated the Village Defense Forces, which had been instrumental in countering terrorism in Jammu from 1995 to 2003. Troops have been deployed within an 80 km radius of the mountainous areas, securing rivers, rain drains, and old infiltration routes. Efforts to arrest over-ground workers providing shelter, food, and intelligence to terrorists are ongoing across Jammu and Kashmir.

Following recent election results, there has been a noticeable increase in terrorist activities, suggesting discontent from Pakistan and terrorist groups with India's electoral outcomes. On June 9, terrorists targeted a bus in Jammu's Reasi district, resulting in nine fatalities. An over-ground worker, Hakam Deen, was apprehended by the police for aiding the terrorists. Subsequent attacks have been reported in Kathua, Doda district, and Kulgam.

In response, the Indian Army has intensified its efforts to secure the region, aiming to root out terrorists, arrest their supporters, and stabilize the area. The situation remains volatile, with the potential for large-scale clashes similar to the Kargil War.

