A wedding video of popular Haryana-based YouTuber Arun Panwar has ignited a fierce online debate on dowry, tradition, and the social responsibility of influencers.

A wedding video of popular Haryana-based YouTuber Arun Panwar has ignited a fierce online debate on dowry, tradition, and the social responsibility of influencers, after visuals surfaced showing sums of cash and gold being exchanged during wedding rituals - items being described as “daan” (donation), not dowry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Panwar, a Gurugram resident originally from Indri village in Sohna, is set to marry Dr Tithi. Wedding ceremonies held on January 30 quickly drew criticism after a reel posted on Panwar’s Instagram account went viral.

In the video, a person is seen reading out a detailed list of items given as “daan”. “Ladke ki chain saade paanch tole ki,” followed by a lengthy list that mentions a four-tola bracelet, two gold rings for engagement and marriage, and jewellery for several members of the groom’s family, including his father, uncle, brothers, sister, mother and sister-in-law. The reel further claims that a total of 21 tolas of gold and Rs 71 lakh in cash were given.

The video sparked a sharp backlash on social media, with users questioning whether influencers were quietly normalising dowry by rebranding it as tradition. “Are influencers now promoting dowry?” one user asked. Another wrote, “We live in a society where all of this is applauded. No wonder we’re so doomed.”

Arun Panwar began his YouTube journey in 2019 and rose to fame through automobile-focused content, including car reviews, mileage tests, feature explainers, and ownership experiences. A BCA graduate, he has a massive digital following, with over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly one million followers on Instagram.

A known car enthusiast, Panwar owns multiple premium vehicles, including a Kia Seltos, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Thar.