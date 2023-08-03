Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana violence: Internet ban extended till August 5, CM Khattar seeks more forces

    Following violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, the state government, in an order, has said mobile internet and SMS services in the district and some other places will remain suspended till August 5.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    Mobile internet and SMS services in Haryana's Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5, the state government said on Wednesday.  Following the communal conflicts, the decision was made to prevent any disruption of the peace and public order. In addition to Nuh, the services will continue to be suspended in Faridabad, Palwal, and the Gurugram district's subdivisions Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar.

    Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars set on fire in Nuh on Monday (July 31). An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in the district, an FIR has revealed.

    Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces as arson and vandalism continued in Gurugram and a Bajrang Dal activist died in hospital, taking the toll in the communal violence that began from adjoining Nuh to six. Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

    Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday that the BJP-JJP government's alleged "failure" to act swiftly to stop the disturbance of law and order was the cause of the violence in Nuh and other parts of Haryana.  He pleaded on people to uphold harmony and fraternity and disregard rumours.
     

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
