    Haryana reduced water supply after Atishi went on hunger strike: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    In a sharp critique of the BJP, Bharadwaj remarked, "A place which talks of one nation, one election, one team, the national capital is being deprived of water by the BJP government in Haryana."

    In a deepening water crisis, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday (June 23) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana of further reducing the water supply to Delhi. This comes even as Delhi minister Atishi entered the third day of her indefinite hunger strike, demanding a fair share of water from the neighboring state.

    Bharadwaj claimed that the Haryana government is persistently deceiving the public regarding water distribution. According to a news agency, Bharadwaj said, "They are reducing water... After Atishi sat for protest, Haryana reduced at least 17 MGD (million gallons per day) more water... so now Haryana is giving 117 MGD less."

    Meanwhile, Atishi's hunger strike at Delhi's Bhogal, near Jangpura, has entered its third day. The minister emphasized the severe water crisis in Delhi, highlighting that the capital does not have its own water sources and relies entirely on neighboring states.

    "The total water in Delhi is 1005 MGD. Out of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana but in the last 3 weeks, Haryana has reduced it. They are not giving water to Delhi," Atishi said in a video message on her social media handle X (formerly Twitter).

    Atishi elaborated on Delhi's water requirements, explaining that the city needs 1,005 MGD, with 613 MGD usually supplied by Haryana. She alleged that Haryana has cut this supply to 513 MGD over the past three weeks.

    The minister also claimed that there is sufficient water in the HathniKund Barrage, but the gate that releases water to Delhi has been closed, preventing the flow to the capital.

    As the water crisis persists, residents in various parts of Delhi, including Mayur Vihar's Chilla Gaon and Geeta Colony, are resorting to water tankers to meet their daily needs. Long queues at water tankers have become a common sight as people struggle to secure enough water for their households.

