Suraj Revanna arrested: Victim's objections ignored, promised 'better next time,' says FIR

Suraj Revanna, brother of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a Janata Dal (Secular) worker. According to the FIR, Suraj had sex with the victim despite his objections, telling him it would be "better next time."

The incident allegedly took place on June 16 at Suraj's farmhouse in Gannikada, Hassan, Karnataka. The FIR details the harrowing experience of the party worker, who endured the assault by Suraj Revanna.

Sodomy allegation, Rs 5 crore extortion: FIRs reveal details in Suraj Revanna controversy

As per the FIR, Suraj invited the victim to his farmhouse around 2 pm on June 16, asking him to arrive between 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm. Upon arrival, the victim was dragged to Suraj's bedroom, where he was subjected to physical advances. Suraj hugged him tightly, bit his cheeks, and touched his private parts, forcing the victim into oral and anal sex despite his clear discomfort and pleas to stop.

During the assault, the victim cried and begged for the ordeal to end, but Suraj rationalized his actions, saying it would become easier with time. He also promised the victim a job if he agreed to continue the relationship.

The FIR reveals that Suraj demanded an apology from the victim for not cooperating and instructed him to respond to his messages once he returned home. He then asked the victim to relax and wished him good night.

Following the incident, the party worker fell into depression and eventually confided in Suraj's aide, Shivakumar, from Hanumanahalli village. The case has sparked outrage and calls for justice, as more details continue to emerge.

