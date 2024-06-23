Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Suraj Revanna arrested: Victim's objections ignored, promised 'better next time,' says FIR

    As per the FIR, Suraj invited the victim to his farmhouse around 2 pm on June 16, asking him to arrive between 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm. Upon arrival, the victim was dragged to Suraj's bedroom, where he was subjected to physical advances.

    Suraj Revanna arrested: Victim's objections ignored, promised 'better next time,' says FIR AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Suraj Revanna, brother of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a Janata Dal (Secular) worker. According to the FIR, Suraj had sex with the victim despite his objections, telling him it would be "better next time."

    The incident allegedly took place on June 16 at Suraj's farmhouse in Gannikada, Hassan, Karnataka. The FIR details the harrowing experience of the party worker, who endured the assault by Suraj Revanna.

    Sodomy allegation, Rs 5 crore extortion: FIRs reveal details in Suraj Revanna controversy

    As per the FIR, Suraj invited the victim to his farmhouse around 2 pm on June 16, asking him to arrive between 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm. Upon arrival, the victim was dragged to Suraj's bedroom, where he was subjected to physical advances. Suraj hugged him tightly, bit his cheeks, and touched his private parts, forcing the victim into oral and anal sex despite his clear discomfort and pleas to stop.

    During the assault, the victim cried and begged for the ordeal to end, but Suraj rationalized his actions, saying it would become easier with time. He also promised the victim a job if he agreed to continue the relationship.

    The FIR reveals that Suraj demanded an apology from the victim for not cooperating and instructed him to respond to his messages once he returned home. He then asked the victim to relax and wished him good night.

    Shocking! SIM cards from Kerala used for Chinese cyber fraud; probe on

    Following the incident, the party worker fell into depression and eventually confided in Suraj's aide, Shivakumar, from Hanumanahalli village. The case has sparked outrage and calls for justice, as more details continue to emerge.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Several injured after private bus rams into traffic signal and overturns in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Several injured after private bus rams into traffic signal and overturns in Kochi

    Kerala: Two more steel bombs recovered in Kannur days after explosion that killed elderly man eranholi anr

    Kerala: Two more steel bombs recovered in Kannur days after explosion that killed elderly man

    Sodomy allegation, Rs 5 crore extortion: FIRs reveal details in Suraj Revanna controversy AJR

    Sodomy allegation, Rs 5 crore extortion: FIRs reveal details in Suraj Revanna controversy

    Shocking! SIM cards from Kerala used for Chinese cyber fraud investigation begins anr

    Shocking! SIM cards from Kerala used for Chinese cyber fraud; probe on

    Hat trick for Pushpak: ISRO nails autonomous landing experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle (WATCH) gcw

    Hat-trick for Pushpak: ISRO nails autonomous landing experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Vs 'Vada Pav Girl,' the row over food distribution and eggs RBA

    'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Vs 'Vada Pav Girl,' the row over food distribution and eggs

    GST Council meet: Hostels to platform tickets, here's what will get cheaper gcw

    GST Council meet: Hostels to platform tickets, here's what will get cheaper

    Kerala: Several injured after private bus rams into traffic signal and overturns in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Several injured after private bus rams into traffic signal and overturns in Kochi

    T20 WC 2024: We know what Hardik Pandya is capable of, says Rohit Sharma after India's win over Bangladesh snt

    T20 WC 2024: We know what Hardik Pandya is capable of, says Rohit Sharma after India's win over Bangladesh

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress and Shatrughan Sinha's family all set for the big day today; see videos RBA

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress and Shatrughan Sinha's family all set for the big day today

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon