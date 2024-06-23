Sodomy allegation, Rs 5 crore extortion: FIRs reveal details in Suraj Revanna controversy

The complaint was filed by 27-year-old Chethan KS, who alleged that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada, Holenarasipura Taluk, on June 16. The police charged Suraj Revanna under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Karnataka Police was on Saturday (June 22) booked JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of jailed politician Prajwal Revanna, for allegedly sodomising a party worker. The complainant and his brother-in-law were also booked for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from the politician.

The complaint was filed by 27-year-old Chethan KS, who alleged that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada, Holenarasipura Taluk, on June 16. The police charged Suraj Revanna under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Simultaneously, Suraj Revanna's aide, Shivakumar, lodged a complaint accusing Chethan KS of attempting to extort money from the MLC by threatening to file a false sexual assault case. Shivakumar claimed Chethan initially demanded Rs 5 crore, later reducing the amount to Rs 2 crore.

The JD(S) MLC also faces charges of wrongful confinement and common intention. According to Shivakumar's complaint, Chethan KS had met Suraj six months ago and again in June seeking a job.

The alleged extortion attempt followed Suraj's statement that he could not assist in job placement at that time but might consider it in the future.

Suraj Revanna dismissed the allegations as a political conspiracy. In the FIR, Chethan accused Suraj of threatening him with dire consequences and demanding he visit the farmhouse whenever summoned.

He also alleged that Suraj's close aide threatened him to keep the matter private, offering him a job and Rs 2 crore to remain silent.

This controversy follows the legal troubles of Suraj's younger brother, Prajwal Revanna, currently in judicial custody over cases related to numerous sexually explicit videos.

Thousands of such videos, allegedly featuring Prajwal, circulated in Karnataka before the state's Lok Sabha election. Prajwal had fled to Germany after facing harassment and rape allegations but was arrested upon his return to India.

