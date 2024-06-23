Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sodomy allegation, Rs 5 crore extortion: FIRs reveal details in Suraj Revanna controversy

    The complaint was filed by 27-year-old Chethan KS, who alleged that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada, Holenarasipura Taluk, on June 16. The police charged Suraj Revanna under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    Sodomy allegation, Rs 5 crore extortion: FIRs reveal details in Suraj Revanna controversy AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Karnataka Police was on Saturday (June 22) booked JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of jailed politician Prajwal Revanna, for allegedly sodomising a party worker. The complainant and his brother-in-law were also booked for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from the politician.

    The complaint was filed by 27-year-old Chethan KS, who alleged that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada, Holenarasipura Taluk, on June 16. The police charged Suraj Revanna under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    Shocking! SIM cards from Kerala used for Chinese cyber fraud; probe on

    Simultaneously, Suraj Revanna's aide, Shivakumar, lodged a complaint accusing Chethan KS of attempting to extort money from the MLC by threatening to file a false sexual assault case. Shivakumar claimed Chethan initially demanded Rs 5 crore, later reducing the amount to Rs 2 crore.

    The JD(S) MLC also faces charges of wrongful confinement and common intention. According to Shivakumar's complaint, Chethan KS had met Suraj six months ago and again in June seeking a job.

    The alleged extortion attempt followed Suraj's statement that he could not assist in job placement at that time but might consider it in the future.

    Suraj Revanna dismissed the allegations as a political conspiracy. In the FIR, Chethan accused Suraj of threatening him with dire consequences and demanding he visit the farmhouse whenever summoned.

    He also alleged that Suraj's close aide threatened him to keep the matter private, offering him a job and Rs 2 crore to remain silent.

    Hat-trick for Pushpak: ISRO nails autonomous landing experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle (WATCH)

    This controversy follows the legal troubles of Suraj's younger brother, Prajwal Revanna, currently in judicial custody over cases related to numerous sexually explicit videos.

    Thousands of such videos, allegedly featuring Prajwal, circulated in Karnataka before the state's Lok Sabha election. Prajwal had fled to Germany after facing harassment and rape allegations but was arrested upon his return to India.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Politicians must maintain respectful language even in criticism: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Politicians must maintain respectful language even in criticism: Karnataka High Court

    Karnataka High Court halts horse racing events at Bengaluru Turf Club vkp

    Karnataka High Court halts horse racing events at Bengaluru Turf Club

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized

    Recent Stories

    Who is Rishabh Pant's alleged girlfriend Isha Negi? RKK

    Who is Rishabh Pant's alleged girlfriend Isha Negi?

    Shocking! SIM cards from Kerala used for Chinese cyber fraud investigation begins anr

    Shocking! SIM cards from Kerala used for Chinese cyber fraud; probe on

    T20 World Cup 2024: Meme fest explodes as Afghanistan shock Australia with 21-run win in Super 8s snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Meme fest explodes as Afghanistan shock Australia with 21-run win in Super 8s

    football Euro 2024: Ronaldo mobbed by fans for selfies during Portugal vs Turkiye clash, young boy among them (WATCH) snt

    Euro 2024: Ronaldo mobbed by fans for selfies during Portugal vs Turkiye clash, young boy among them (WATCH)

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced on June 23: Check city-wise rate gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced on June 23: Check city-wise rate

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon