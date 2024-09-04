Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Polls: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid buzz over entering poll fray [PHOTO]

    Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked speculation about their possible candidacy in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. While the Congress remains tight-lipped, their involvement could signal a strategic move by the party ahead of the polls

    Haryana Polls: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid buzz over entering poll fray [PHOTO] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Wrestling champions Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, intensifying speculation that they might contest in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections under the Congress banner. This meeting, which has caught the attention of political observers, suggests that the party might be considering fielding the two star athletes as candidates in the upcoming polls. However, the Congress has yet to confirm these speculations officially.

    AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria, stated that more clarity on the matter would be provided by Thursday, keeping everyone guessing about the party's strategy. In the meantime, the Congress shared a photograph of Rahul Gandhi with both Phogat and Punia on its official X handle, further fueling rumors about their potential candidacies.

    Punia and Phogat have been vocal and active in social and political issues, particularly during their protest against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The two wrestlers, along with other athletes, protested against Singh in 2023 over allegations of sexual harassment, a cause that brought them significant public and media attention.

    ALSO READ: 'Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

    In parallel, the Congress’ central election committee has been finalizing its candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. By Tuesday, the committee had cleared 66 candidates for the 90-member Assembly. The full list is expected to be released shortly, as the party prepares for the electoral battle ahead.

    The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 8. As the election date approaches, the involvement of prominent figures like Punia and Phogat could significantly impact the political landscape in the state.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu makes Aadhaar card mandatory for beneficiaries: Here's the list of govt schemes RBA

    Tamil Nadu makes Aadhaar card mandatory for beneficiaries: Here's the list of govt schemes

    Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties ATG

    'Direct flights between India, Brunei....', PM Modi promises; discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning shk

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning

    Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS) gcw

    'Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS)

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar anr

    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING! North Korea's Kim Jong Un executes 30 govt officials for failing to prevent deadly floods: Report shk

    SHOCKING! North Korea's Kim Jong Un executes 30 govt officials for failing to prevent deadly floods: Report

    Sundarbans to Bangalore: 6 Indian cities with most animal attacks RKK

    Sundarbans to Bangalore: 6 Indian cities with most animal attacks

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details gcw

    iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details

    Indias Best Express Highways: A Guide to Scenic Road Trips anr

    THESE India's express highways will redefine your travel experience

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Marvellous temples of Bappa to visit RTM

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Marvellous temples of Bappa to visit

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon