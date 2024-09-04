Haryana Polls: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid buzz over entering poll fray [PHOTO]

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked speculation about their possible candidacy in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. While the Congress remains tight-lipped, their involvement could signal a strategic move by the party ahead of the polls

Wrestling champions Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, intensifying speculation that they might contest in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections under the Congress banner. This meeting, which has caught the attention of political observers, suggests that the party might be considering fielding the two star athletes as candidates in the upcoming polls. However, the Congress has yet to confirm these speculations officially.

AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria, stated that more clarity on the matter would be provided by Thursday, keeping everyone guessing about the party's strategy. In the meantime, the Congress shared a photograph of Rahul Gandhi with both Phogat and Punia on its official X handle, further fueling rumors about their potential candidacies.

Punia and Phogat have been vocal and active in social and political issues, particularly during their protest against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The two wrestlers, along with other athletes, protested against Singh in 2023 over allegations of sexual harassment, a cause that brought them significant public and media attention.

In parallel, the Congress’ central election committee has been finalizing its candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. By Tuesday, the committee had cleared 66 candidates for the 90-member Assembly. The full list is expected to be released shortly, as the party prepares for the electoral battle ahead.

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 8. As the election date approaches, the involvement of prominent figures like Punia and Phogat could significantly impact the political landscape in the state.

