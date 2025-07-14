The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services in Nuh district from July 13, 9 PM to July 14, 9 PM, citing fears of communal tension and misuse of social media to spread rumours and incite violence.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district amid apprehensions of communal tension and public disorder

Order issued under Telecommunications Act and new rules

According to an official order issued by the Department of Home Affairs under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, the suspension will remain in effect from 9:00 PM on July 13, 2025, to 9:00 PM on July 14, 2025.

The order, signed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.V.S.N. Prasad, cited a request from the ADGP/CID and the Deputy Commissioner of Nuh

The order reads, “Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh vide their requests dated 13.07.2025 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Nuh.”

Ban aims to curb spread of misinformation and rumours

As per the order, “there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services.”

The order reads, “In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.”

It continues, “Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 20 of The Telecommunications Act, 2023 to be read along with Rule (3) of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order.”

It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, Voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals.

Order effective from July 13, 9 pm to July 14, 9 pm

The government has also warned that any person found violating the terms of the suspension order will face legal action under relevant provisions of law.

This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of District Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force w.e.f. 13.07.2025 (21:00hrs) to 14.07.2025 (21:00hrs). This order is being passed ex parte in view of the emergent situation as explained in earlier paragraphs. Any person found guilty of violating the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under the relevant provisions of law.