A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana's Jhajjar district at 9:04 am, triggering strong tremors across Delhi-NCR and prompting panic among residents.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

<br>"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS wrote on X.<br>On February 17, a smiliar earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic."Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9 km E of New Delhi," NCS posted on X. </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.</p><h2><strong>Little Scary, Say Delhi Residents</strong></h2><p>Following the strong tremors felt in Delhi, several residents stated that they felt scary. In an interview with ANI one resident said, “We felt the tremors. It was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong.”</p><p>Another added, “I felt the tremors. It was a little scary. We should be mindful of safety when this happens.”</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9:04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.<br><br>A man in Delhi says, "I felt the tremors...It was a little scary. We should be mindful of safety when this happens..." <a href="https://t.co/yL1P2gge9E">pic.twitter.com/yL1P2gge9E</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1943158345243734030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 10, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9:04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.<br><br>A man in Delhi says, "We felt the tremors...It was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong..." <a href="https://t.co/0JbkUXmsj0">pic.twitter.com/0JbkUXmsj0</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1943157725376233692?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 10, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9:04 am IST. Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. <br><br>A man in Ghaziabad, UP says, "The tremors felt quite strong...I was at a shop when it hit, it felt as if someone was shaking the… <a href="https://t.co/CGEJN71eQS">pic.twitter.com/CGEJN71eQS</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1943160130243072308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 10, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p> </p>