Police on Wednesday registered an FIR of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy, naming all those mentioned in the final video of ASI Sandeep Kumar Lather, who allegedly shot himself on Tuesday after accusing Puran Kumar of corruption.

In a dramatic twist in Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s alleged suicide, Rohtak police on Wednesday lodged an FIR of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy. The FIR names everyone featured in the final video of ASI Sandeep Kumar Lather, who allegedly shot himself on Tuesday after accusing Puran Kumar of corruption.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

FIR was registered at Sadar police station hours after Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini visited Sandeep’s family in Ladhot village. Although the FIR had not been made public at the time of filing, sources reveal four key names: Puran Kumar’s wife Amneet P Kumar, a 2001-batch IAS officer; her brother Amit Rattan, an AAP MLA in Punjab; and head constable Sushil Kumar, Puran Kumar’s former PSO, currently in jail on a separate corruption case.

FIR has been filed under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) on a complaint by Sandeep’s wife Santosh.

Meanwhile, Puran Kumar’s body was cremated in Chandigarh, 230 km away, after an eight-day stalemate.

Sandeep’s body, which had been stored in a hired freezer by his family, was transported to PGIMS Rohtak at night. The postmortem is scheduled for Thursday morning, after which cremation will follow.

Sandeep had been part of the team investigating a case allegedly involving Puran Kumar and had played a role in arresting Puran Kumar’s former PSO on October 5. The FIR filed on October 6 is believed to have triggered Puran Kumar’s suicide, after Sushil allegedly stated that he had demanded money on Puran Kumar’s behalf when he served as Rohtak IG.

The Haryana government has been navigating a balancing act. Puran Kumar’s family including Amneet had initially refused autopsy clearance until action was taken against DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and then Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, both named in Puran Kumar’s suicide note. Bijarniya was transferred on October 10, and Kapur was placed on leave at midnight on Monday.

Less than 12 hours after Kapur went on leave, Sandeep ended his life, releasing a final video in which he called Kapur “honest” and accused Puran Kumar of corruption. In the video, he stated that Puran Kumar’s suicide resulted from “humiliation from corruption charges” and had “nothing to do with caste issues.”

The family retained Sandeep’s body in a freezer and refused postmortem or cremation until an FIR was registered against all individuals named in his four-page suicide note and final video.

On Wednesday morning, CM Saini, accompanied by ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Mahipal Singh Dhanda, visited the village to console the family. Tearfully, Sandeep’s sisters asked, “What was our brother’s fault?” and pleaded for justice. The CM assured the family of “appropriate action” and delivery of justice. The government also agreed to provide financial assistance and a government job for a relative, fulfilling some of the family’s demands.