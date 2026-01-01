The Haryana Government has transferred several senior IPS officers. Alok Mittal received the additional charge of Commissioner, Panchkula, while Arshinder Singh Chawla has been appointed as the new Director General of the State Vigilance Bureau.

Major IPS Reshuffle in Haryana

The Haryana Government on Wednesday issued orders regarding the posting and transfer of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, assigning key responsibilities in prisons, vigilance, human rights and home guards.

According to the official order, Alok Mittal, IPS (HY:1991), currently serving as Director General, Prisons and Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Commissioner, Haryana, Panchkula. The appointment has been made during the period of re-employment of Alok Kumar Roy, IPS.

In another significant move, Arshinder Singh Chawla, IPS (HY:1993), who was serving as Director, Haryana at Karnal, has been posted as Director General of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, against a vacant post.

Meanwhile, Kalaramachandran, IPS (HY:1994), Additional Director General of Police (Human Rights & Litigation), Haryana, has been relieved of the additional charge of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

Subsequently, Dr. C.S. Rao, IPS (HY:1995), presently posted as ADGP, Home Guards, Haryana, Panchkula, has been given the additional charge of ADGP, Human Rights & Litigation, Haryana, relieving Kalaramachandran from the said responsibility.

New Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal Takes Charge

On Thursday, Ajay Singhal, the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, received a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival at the state police headquarters in Panchkula.

The event marked the formal assumption of his responsibilities as the head of the Haryana Police. Senior police officials and staff welcomed DGP Singhal, highlighting the significance of leadership in maintaining law and order across the state.

The new DGP expressed his commitment to strengthening policing, ensuring public safety, and enhancing administrative efficiency.

The Haryana Police administration emphasised that under the leadership of DGP Singhal, focus would be on modernising police operations, increasing community engagement, and upholding the rule of law. (ANI)