The Haryana government has transferred over 40 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers, including DSPs and ACPs, across key districts like Gurugram and Faridabad. The move aims to boost law enforcement and administrative efficiency across the state.

In a significant administrative exercise, the Haryana Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of more than 40 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect, aiming to strengthen law enforcement and improve administrative efficiency across the state.

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The Order, issued by the Home Department with the approval of the Governor, includes a wide-ranging reshuffle of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) across key districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Rohtak, Nuh, and Karnal.

Major Transfers and New Assignments

Among the changes, Pranay Kumar has been posted as ACP in Gurugram, while Harvinder Singh has been transferred to Shahabad. Surinder Kaur has been moved to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and Siddharth has been posted to Panipat. Ramesh Chander has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, while Ravi Khundia has been shifted to the ACB.

Emphasis on Vigilance and Investigation

The reshuffle places particular emphasis on strengthening vigilance and investigative wings. Several officers, including Mukesh Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Abhilaksh Joshi, and Munish Sehgal, have been posted to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau units. Others, such as Aman Yadav and Kapil Ahlawat, have been assigned to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), indicating a focused push towards intelligence-based policing.

Strengthening Urban Policing Hubs

Urban policing hubs, especially the Gurugram-Faridabad belt, have received significant attention in the latest transfers. Vipin Kadian has been posted as ACP Ballabgarh, Sandeep Sharma as ACP Mujesar in Faridabad, and Priyanshu Dewan as ACP Gurugram. Additionally, Dr. Kavita, Jai Singh, and Surender Singh have also been appointed as ACPs in Gurugram, further strengthening the leadership in the region.

Changes in Training and Field Units

The government has also made several postings in training and field units. Ashok Kumar has been assigned to the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, while Hardeep Singh has been posted to the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak. Multiple officers have been deployed in battalions such as IRB and HAP to ensure operational readiness.

According to the official order, several postings have been made against vacant posts, while others are in place of transferred officers. The reshuffle, approved by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Rajpal, IAS, has been circulated to senior officers, including the Director General of Police and heads of various units, for immediate implementation.

The large-scale transfers are being viewed as a strategic move to enhance accountability, improve policing standards, and address evolving challenges such as urban crime, corruption, and organised criminal activities in the state. (ANI)