Haryana govt imposes stricter restrictions in five districts as COVID continues to rise

The Haryana government has implemented additional and harsher restrictions in five areas where Covid-19 infections have been reported in considerable numbers. Haryana health minister Anil Vij told the media that marketplaces and malls in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat would close at 5 pm. Only individuals who have been properly vaccinated, he claimed, will be allowed to use public transit, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and grain markets. In the meanwhile, law enforcement teams have been formed.

This comes after the state imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am the day before.

According to the new standards, all movie halls, theatres, and multiplexes in the five districts would be shuttered from January 2 to January 12. Malls and marketplaces will be permitted to remain open until 5 pm, while bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Except when utilised for training athletes for participation in national and international sporting competitions, all sports complexes, swimming pools, and stadiums must stay closed. Except for emergency and essential services, government and private offices have been urged to operate with 50% personnel attendance.

The limits were established in response to a consistent increase in coronavirus infections in the state, as well as the introduction of a novel Omicron strain, according to the order. Schools, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs will continue to be closed. In the state, no mask, no service will be severely enforced. The limits come a day after Haryana recorded the largest single-day increase in Omicron variant coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 63. Gurugram, part of the National Capital Region, has seen an increase in coronavirus infections for more than a week. Faridabad had 107 new cases, Ambala had 32, and Panchkula had 26.