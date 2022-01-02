Telangana issues strict COVID curbs: All types of gatherings banned till Jan 10, Rs 1,000 fine for unmasked

With Covid spike across and neighbouring Karnataka registering over 1,000 cases, the Telangana government has issued fresh Covid guidelines. According to government notification, the state government has banned all kinds of gatherings till January 10 and also has increased the penalty for not wearing the mask to Rs 1,000.

With 317 new Covid cases and 12 fresh Omicron cases in Telangana state and also rapid rise in fresh Covid infection in neighbouring Karnataka, K Chandrasekhar-government extended Covid curbs and imposed Rs 1000 penalty for violating compulsory face mask rule. The government also has extended its curbs on public gatherings till January 10.

As per the latest government notification, all kinds of gatherings be it religious, political and also rallies have been banned till January 10. As there experts have already hinted at 3rd wave striking between January and February and with cases shooting up across India, the curbs are likely to get future extension.

The notification further states that mandatory thermal screening of people at all public places. As schools and colleges have been reopened, maintaining physical distance and mandatory sanitation of educational institutions periodically.

Further, educational institutions have been ordered to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like making both students as well as teachers and staff wear a face mask all the time. For the vulnerable population like the one with comorbidities, senior citizens have to take enough measures to keep themselves safe and not to expose themselves to infection.

Meanwhile, 232 people have recovered from the infection, at present the state has 3,733 active cases. Since 2020 March-April, the state has reported 6,82,215 positive cases and has reported 4,029 Covid deaths so far.