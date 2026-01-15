The Haryana government has ordered officials to stop using 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official correspondence. The directive enforces Central government instructions from 1990, noting that these terms are not used in the Constitution.

Haryana Bans 'Harijan', 'Girijan' in Official Use

The Haryana government has called for strict compliance with the Central government's instructions and asked its officials, who were using terms "Harijan" and "Girijan" in all official correspondence, to discontinue it.

The letter issued to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil), Registrars of universities, and heads of boards, corporations, and public sector undertakings, pointed to the directions issued by the central government in August 1990.

"It has been observed that the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan'are still being used by certain state authorities in official correspondence and related matters," the letter said. The letter said the Constitution does not use these expressions for denoting the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. "The matter has been reviewed by the Government, and it has come to notice that several departments have not adhered to the instructions dated August 16, 1990. All departments are therefore directed to strictly comply with the Central Government instructions contained in the letter and to discontinue the use of the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan in all official matters," the letter said.

CM Saini Focuses on Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday the State Government remains firmly committed to strengthening education and advancing women empowerment. Aligned with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 Haryana is moving forward with renewed resolve to actively contribute to the nation's progress.

The Chief Minister was addressing a pre-Budget consultation meeting with educationists and women representatives in Gurugram. Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Education Minister, Sh. Mahipal Dhanda, Women and Child Development Minister, Smt. Shruti Choudhry, and Gurugram MLA, Sh. Mukesh Sharma were present on the occasion.

Paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister also extended greetings to the participants on the festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. Nayab Singh Saini, the confluence of the power of knowledge and women power is guiding focused initiatives in the forthcoming Budget aimed at bringing positive social transformation. He emphasised that education is the soul of society and the foundation of character, skills, confidence, and the spirit of nation-building among future generations. Strengthening educational reforms, he said, will give a lasting shape to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Building on Past Educational Reforms

The Chief Minister recalled that in the previous Budget, the State Government allocated Rs. 21,893 crore for the education sector by incorporating 63 key suggestions received during pre-Budget consultations. These included the concept of modern Model Sanskriti Schools, running schools in two shifts, establishment of STEM labs, and linking students with premier national institutions such as ISRO and DRDO. Initiatives such as programmes to strengthen foundational education, the Haryana State Research Fund, the Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Scheme, and enhanced industry-academia collaboration were also outcomes of this participatory approach. (ANI)