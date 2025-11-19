A dancer performing at a pre-wedding celebration in Haryana’s Nuh district was assaulted after objecting to inappropriate behaviour by a relative of the groom, police said.

A festive pre-wedding celebration in Haryana’s Nuh district spiraled into full-blown chaos, drama after a dancer was brutally assaulted for objecting to inappropriate behaviour by a relative of the groom, police confirmed.

The victim, identified as performer Payal Choudhary, was attacked on November 16 in full public view. Disturbing footage of the incident captures the moment a man flaunting currency notes moves his hand uncomfortably close to one of the dancers' chest. She slaps it away that triggered his violent rage.

The man instantly strikes her, igniting a shocking confrontation on stage. Within seconds, several men storm the platform, encircling the performers in an intimidating huddle. The assailant, along with others, pushed Payal to the ground and thrashed her mercilessly, even wielding a stick to inflict repeated blows.

Two other dancers, along with a man who attempted to intervene, were also beaten during the chaos.

Police said they are currently scrutinising multiple video clips of the assault to identify every individual involved. An investigation is underway, and officers have vowed strict action once the culprits are fully traced.